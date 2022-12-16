New Pokemon Animated Series Will Mark End of Ash Ketchum Era

Pokemon is getting a new animated series, though fans may be sad about it. The series will debut in 2023 and will be the last to feature Ash Ketchum, the trainer who stole all of our hearts since most of us learned what a Pikachu was. "Today, The Pokémon Company group announced a new Pokémon animated series featuring a fresh storyline and characters, following dual protagonists named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version of the series. The action-packed series will also feature Paldea's first partner, Pokémon Sprigatito, we well as Fuecoco and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. This next entry in the hit Pokémon animated series will premiere worldwide starting in 2023 after "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series."

Here's a look at the series announcement that was released earlier today:

Pokemon Will Never Be The Same

For the last 17 years, the voice actor for Ash, Sarah Natochenny, had this to say about Ash's time coming to an end: "It's been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he'll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can."

It is the end of an era for many a Pokemon fan. The new series debuting two new protagonists should be exciting for many, but who among us is not going to mourn a big part of what made the franchise so great in the first place? We will always have the memories, but I remember my little brother crying his eyes out over so many Ash adventures and identifying with him and his journey. When reached for comment, all he had to say was one word: Heartbroken.

Look for more on this new Pokemon series in the future as it gets closer.