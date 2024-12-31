Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News, Games, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: top 100, Traffic

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2024

The year 2024 ends with a look back at the top 100 most-read stories of the year on Bleeding Cool, with a rather intense image.

Article Summary Explore the most-read content on Bleeding Cool in 2024, including captivating stories and breaking news.

Discover fan-favorite highlights like Grotesquerie's impact, AI controversy, and superhero trademark disputes.

Dive into past top stories from 2009-2023, uncovering trends and reader interests across the years.

Gain insight into the evolving comic landscape, from AI art debates to major franchise developments.

The year 2024 ends with a look back at the top 100 most-read stories of the year on Bleeding Cool, with one of my Daily Lying In The Gutters runaround pieces topping the list courtesy of a rather intense image of Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts. Second place was a story repeated a few times over the year, with artists targeted for using AI in their work and publishers reacting by pulling their pieces. News that DC and Marvel had lost their superhero trademarks made waves, One Piece rumours got locked down, and the publication of the book Stan Lee Lied got a whole lot of attention. Here are the top 100 most-read stories of 2023, followed by the top stories of every year on Bleeding Cool going back to 2009.

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2023

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2023

But what about previous years?

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2021

The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2019

The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2018

The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2017

The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2016

The 20 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2015

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2014

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2013

The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2012

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2011

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2010

The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2009

