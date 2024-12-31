Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Saying Goodbye to the USA Network Era

The Chadster reviews the final WWE Raw on USA Network! 🎉 Incredible matches, shocking moments, and a CM Punk-Seth Rollins face-off! 😮 AEW fans, eat your hearts out! 💔

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this review of the final WWE Raw on the USA Network! 🎉🎊 What an incredible way to end the year and wrap up WWE Raw's run on cable television! 📺 The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us on Netflix in 2025! 🤩

Let's get right into this amazing episode of WWE Raw, shall we? 😎 The show kicked off with the New Day, and boy, did they get a reaction! 👏 The fans were so excited they could barely contain themselves! Then Jey Uso made his electrifying entrance through the crowd, and The Chadster was on the edge of his seat! 😮

But wait, there's more! 🤯 The Bloodline appeared on the screen, followed by Drew McIntyre coming through the crowd to confront Jey! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 This is the kind of storytelling that only WWE Raw can deliver, weaving multiple narratives together seamlessly. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW tries to copy this formula and fails miserably every single time. 🙄

Next up, we had an incredible match between Chad Gable and Otis. 💪 The athleticism on display was off the charts! Gable's victory with the ankle lock was a masterclass in technical wrestling. Tony Khan wishes he could book matches like this, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

The Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament continued with two stellar semifinals matches. 👑 Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark in a thrilling contest, while Lyra Valkyria pulled off an upset against Iyo Sky. These matches prove once again why WWE's women's division is light-years ahead of AEW's. 💁‍♀️

The six-man tag team match featuring Judgment Day against Damian Priest and the War Raiders was an absolute barnburner! 🔥 Priest's South of Heaven finisher to secure the win had The Chadster jumping out of his seat! This is the kind of action that makes WWE Raw the best wrestling show on television, period. 💯

And let's not forget the face-to-face confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk to close out the show! 🤯 The tension was palpable, and The Chadster can't wait to see these two titans clash! This is how you build anticipation for a match, Tony Khan. Take notes! 📝

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was watching this episode of WWE Raw in his living room, enjoying every moment. Suddenly, Tony Khan burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man, spilling White Claw everywhere! 😱 He started ranting about ratings and demo numbers, while The Chadster tried to explain the superiority of WWE's storytelling. But Tony wouldn't listen! He just kept getting closer and closer, his eyes wild with AEW fervor. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Smash Mouth nightlight barely comforting him. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading his dreams! 😤

As we bid farewell to WWE Raw on USA Network, The Chadster wants to express his gratitude for all the amazing WWE Raw moments we've enjoyed over the years. 🙏 Sure, there was that five-year period where USA literally stabbed WWE in the back by suing them, forcing WWE Raw to air on Spike for a while. But The Chadster is willing to let bygones be bygones. After all, true wrestling fans know that WWE is all about forgiveness and moving forward. 😇

The Chadster is beyond excited for the future of WWE Raw on Netflix! 🎉 This partnership is going to take WWE to new heights, and The Chadster can't wait to see what 2025 has in store for us! 🚀

To all the true wrestling fans who only like WWE, The Chadster wishes you a happy New Year! 🎆 May 2025 bring you even more incredible WWE Raw moments to cherish. And to all the AEW fans out there, don't expect anything to change in 2025 about who the dominant wrestling brand is. WWE will continue to reign supreme, and that's the bottom line, because Chad said so! 💪😎

In conclusion, this final episode of WWE Raw on USA Network was a testament to why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. From start to finish, it delivered unparalleled excitement, storytelling, and in-ring action. The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us on Netflix! Here's to another year of WWE domination! 🏆🎉

