Nightshade: Bosch Author Michael Connelly Reveals New Novel's Covers

Set for May 20th, Bosch author Michael Connelly unveiled the US/Canada and Australia/New Zealand cover art for his new novel, Nightshade.

Bosch creator Michael Connelly is introducing a new detective hero relentlessly following his mission in the seemingly idyllic setting of Catalina Island. Connelly had mentioned that he visited Catalina Island just off the coast of Los Angeles and fell in love with the area, and began to form a new cop character operating there. The difference between him and Harry Bosch or Renée Ballard is that he is in a stable, happy relationship but will still have the same types of conflicts and political problems Connelly's other heroes do. The new book Nightshade is out on May 20th, and Connelly just unveiled the cover art for the US/Canadian edition (on the left) and Australia/New Zealand edition (on the right):

A New Cop Hero in the Same World as Bosch

In Nightshade, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Stilwell has been "exiled" to a low-key post-policing rustic Catalina Island after department politics drove him off a homicide desk on the mainland. But while following up the usual drunk-and-disorderlies and petty thefts that come with his new territory, Detective Stilwell gets a report of a body found wrapped in plastic and weighed down at the bottom of the harbor. Crossing all lines of protocol and jurisdiction, he starts doggedly working the case. Soon, his investigation uncovers closely guarded secrets and a dark heart to the serene island that was meant to be his escape from the evils of the big city. It's safe to assume that while this is a new standalone book and potential series, Stillwell lives in the same world that Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard operate in.

Nightshade will be released on May 20th in print, eBook, and audiobook in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. More details to come soon, including the cover art for the UK and Ireland. The new Lincoln Lawyer book will be published this Autumn, with Connelly currently rewriting the story to acknowledge the recent fires that swept through Los Angeles. Harry Bosch will probably appear in that book – fingers crossed.

