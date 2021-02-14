No Surrender Results – Did Private Party Win the Impact Tag Belts?

Chad McMahon here. The man behind the Bleeding Cool personality you, the readers, know and love as The Chadster. And I need to address something. My colleague El Presidente claims that he and his associate Jude Terror are on the verge of discovering evidence that my wife of 9 years, Keighleyanne, is cheating on me with a man named Gary, who has been texting with her for over a year. This is completely ridiculous. There is no way that Keighleyanne is cheating on me with Gary. They are just platonic friends who text literally all the time. Now can we please, please just drop this and talk about Impact Wrestling's No Surrender event?

Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 8

Alright, faithful readers, The Chadster is ready to cover this next match, which is… a triple threat between The Good Brothers, Chris Sabin and James Storm, and AEW stars Private Party?!

Good Brothers vs. Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. Private Party – Impact Tag Team Championship Match

Are you kidding? First The Chadster has to suffer the indignity of his wife Keighleyanne texting so inappropriately with a very handsome man named Gary that the losers that work with The Chadster at Bleeding Cool have caught on and think she's cheating on The Chadster, but then The Chadster has to cover a match featuring the AEW crossover with Impact that has been helping Dynamite beat The Chadster's beloved NXT in the ratings week after week. How much more can The Chadster take.

Okay. Enough. It's true. The Chadster doesn't know where Keighleyanne is. The truth is Keighleyanne hasn't been home in weeks. She said she needed some space and she's been staying with her mother in Pittsburgh. The Chadster didn't want to say anything because The Chadster is sure we'll work this out. But also, The Chadster knows that a lot of the readers look up to him, and he didn't want to disappoint them.

So there it is. The Chadster is spending Valentine's Day alone for the first time in a decade and a half. You know what? The Chadster feels better for letting that all out. Marq Quen hits a shooting star press on James Storm, but Karl Anderson blind tags himself in and steals the pin to retain the belts.

Winners: The Good Brothers

The Chadster's Rating: *

Matt Hardy is disappointed in Private Party for failing to win the titles. The Chadster is calling it a night. Jude Terror is up next.

