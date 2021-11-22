Nocterra: Netflix Eyes Scott Snyder & Tony S. Daniel Image Comic Adapt

Fans of Image Comics book Nocterra by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel have every reason in the world to be excited for the new multi-year overall deal that writer/producer Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) signed with Netflix. As part of the agreement, Patino will set up the Analog Inc. production banner to focus on developing series and other projects for the streamer. One of those projects will include Patino penning an adaptation of the high-octane sci-fi adventure that tells the story of Val Riggs, a "Ferryman" who relays people & goods through a world enveloped by ever-present darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called "shades." Patino is expected to write and executive produce, as well as serve as showrunner. James Wan's production company Atomic Monster will also produce, with Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett also executive producing.

"The ease, honesty, and profound creative support I've found in Bela [Bajaria], Peter [Friedlander], Matt [Thunell], Alex [Sapot], Andrew [McQuinn], and Kenyatta [Smith] has been nothing short of ideal. Netflix is an extraordinary champion of intentional and inclusive storytelling, and I'm so eager to use this opportunity to tell bold stories that properly represent the Latinx community in entertaining, exhilarating, and powerful ways. I couldn't be happier to call Netflix my new home, and I can't wait to hit the ground running with Nocterra and my boundary-pushing friends and partners at Atomic Monster," Patino explained in a statement released earlier today. Alex Sapot, Netflix Director, Overall Deals, added, "The passion, vision, and world-building that Roberto Patino brings to all his projects is incredibly exciting. Coupled with his undeniable voice, style and deep commitment to uplifting inclusive voices and point of views in his storytelling make for a powerful combination that we are thrilled to embrace and share with our members around the world."