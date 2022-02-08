NXT 2.0 Preview 2/8: A Showdown For The Women's Championship

The NXT 2.0 era has been synonymous with the rise and success of Toxic Attraction. Led by former main roster star Mandy Rose, the trio has captured the NXT Women's Tag Team titles for Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, while Rose has had a firm grip on the NXT Women's Championship for months now. This might change tonight though, as the former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has been in hot pursuit of Rose's title. And after absolutely wrecking Rose last week, Ray has now earned her title shot tonight on NXT 2.0.

Kay Lee Ray will finally get her one-on-one title shot against Mandy Rose tonight on NXT 2.0 and as WWE.com explains, this one has been brewing for a while now.

Kay Lee Ray is finally getting her NXT Women's Championship opportunity, and all it took was separating Mandy Rose from her toxic cohorts and hounding her throughout the NXT Arena, threatening Rose with a bat before she finally gave in. Toxic Attraction and the Women's Championship have been on Ray's hitlist for some time since "The Forever Champion" made her way to NXT 2.0. Ray has been after Rose since the two crossed paths at NXT WarGames, going on to decry Rose's reign and preference for photoshoots over title defenses. After repeatedly being denied a match, Ray took it upon herself to force Rose's hand, chasing the champion out of the ring and throughout NXT Arena with her trusty bat in hand on multiple occasions. With Ray promising a brutal response should she say no, Rose had no choice but to give Ray what she wanted, but will The Forever Champion regret her forceful coercion? Find out next Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on Syfy!

On top of that, tonight we'll also see LA Knight battle Grayson Waller's bodyguard Sanga, Sarray take on Dakota Kai, Tiffany Stratton versus Wendy Choo, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his challenger Santos Escobar will hold a "championship summit" ahead of their title match at NXT Vengeance Day.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.o tonight at 8 pm on Syfy.