NXT 2.0 Preview 6/14: The Creed Brothers' First Title Defense

After finally winning the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT In Your House last weekend, The Creed Brothers rightfully felt on top of the world. They even received encouragement from their Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong, who's been very tough on them as of late, and felt as though they had finally earned his respect. That was until the brothers immediately accepted the challenge of Edris Enofé and Malik Blade for their first title defense on this week's NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, a move that sent Strong into a rage as he criticized the Champions for giving a shot to anyone. Can the Creeds get back in Strong's good graces with a strong title defense tonight?

With their newly won titles and seemingly their future with Diamond Mine on the line tonight, will the Creeds have their heads straight as they head into their first title defense on NXT 2.0? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

Following their win at NXT In Your House, new NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers earned the respect of the self-appointed leader of Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong. Strong's appraisal soon turned sour, though, as The Creed Brothers granted Edris Enofé and Malik Blade an NXT Tag Team Championship Match. Will The Creed Brothers retain their newly won championship gold and get back in the good graces of Strong, or will their title reign be cut short by the energetic Enofé and Blade? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with tonight's Tag Team Championship match, NXT 2.0 will also see Wes Lee face Xyon Quinn, while Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell will team up to take on Toxic Attraction in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.