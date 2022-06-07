NXT 2.0 Preview 6/7: The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Finals

This past Saturday night saw NXT hold a Premium Live Event on Peacock in the form of NXT In Your House and with that in the rearview mirror now, tonight on NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, we'll get our first taste of where the brand and its Champions are heading next. While NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose were able to retain their respective titles, we do have new North American and Tag Team Champions. Who will each of them defend against now? We should start to find out tonight.

While plenty of attention will be on the belt-holders, another Champion will be crowned tonight on NXT 2.0 in the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament finals. After weeks of matches, we're down to Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton to see which of these two young women will be triumphant and earn a title shot. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's tournament finals match.

The first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament has taken over Tuesday nights in the past few weeks as eight women vied to etch their name in NXT history. The tournament featured eight rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and show the NXT Universe what they're all about. Even more important, though, is the prize that awaits the winner: the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. The inaugural tournament featured new and familiar names such as Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and Fallon Henley along with newcomers Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs looking to make an immediate impact. After a wild opening round, Lyons was forced to bow out of her semifinal match with Henley due to injury allowing Toffany Stratton to step up in her place and punch a ticket to the finals on one side of the bracket. Meanwhile, upstart Perez battled her way through the other side of the bracket with a shocking victory over the colossal Legend in the semifinals. Who will make history as the first ever Women's Breakout Tournament Champion? Tune in to NXT 2.0 Tonight at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Josh Briggs looking for revenge against Von Wagner in singles action, while Tatum Paxley will challenge Alba Fyre.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on USA.