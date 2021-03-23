NXT Breaking News: NXT Tag Titles Vacated Due To Danny Burch's Injury

We received some unfortunate news this afternoon, as NXT Commissioner William Regal confirmed on Twitter that Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan's long title reign as NXT Tag-Team Champions has come to an end as a result of Burch's separated shoulder. During the main event Tag-Team title match of last Wednesday's episode of NXT on the USA Network, Burch landed awkwardly on his shoulder in a reversed suplex from Karrion Kross. He immediately looked to be in pain and was absent for the rest of the match, as he was being tended to at ringside by medical personnel.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer and others over the weekend that Burch's shoulder was separated in the incident but that no decisions had been made in regards to if he could compete or what would happen to the Tag titles. Well, that changed today.

I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

So with Burch and Lorcan's 152-day title reign over, the question immediately becomes "now what?" Luckily for NXT, they do have a number of good options in front of them.

They've spent months building the rivalry between the teams of MSK and The Grizzled Young Veterans, which could now lead to an epic confrontation for the vacant NXT Tag-Team titles. The rivalry between the two teams has been vicious and unrelenting, but up to this point has merely been a battle of personalities. Now add some championship gold into the mix, and you've got yourself some prime wrestling action!

Another option could be the tried and true wrestling option for whenever a title is vacated: a tournament. Having NXT's (and maybe even some of WWE's) best tag-teams battle it out in a series of matches to determine who's truly the best would be must-watch tv and could lead to a big finals show-down at NXT's big upcoming event, NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver.

Or how about a multi-tag-team Ladder match? One of WrestleMania's most iconic matches ever, the Triple Threat Tag-Team Ladder Match from WrestleMania X7, could be paid homage to here at NXT's WrestleMania-week show.

There are obviously plenty of routes to take here, but unfortunately, none of them involve Burch and Lorcan now. We hope Danny Burch has a quick and safe recovery so that we can see the team fight to take back their titles soon.