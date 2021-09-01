NXT Guaranteed To Get Worse As McMahon & Prichard Take Over

We have all heard the old saying, "It can always get worse!" and while the quality of NXT over the past year has certainly not always lived up to its past, it looks like things are indeed about to get worse.

WWE President Nick Khan has been very vocal recently, telling BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that an NXT "rebranding" was coming soon, including a new logo and theme song by Wale, a redesigned set/tv presentation at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and even a new roster of bigger/younger wrestlers.

"We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H/Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. We want our system to be an easy system where people who want to be superstars, they know how to get to us, and we can get to them. In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It's going to have a whole new look. It's going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because a lot of the 'Indie wrestlers' if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now, we don't want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent."

So fans have been prepared for a new NXT, but today's news from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live should send NXT fans who have seen how well things are going on Raw and SmackDown into an all-out depression.

According to Alvarez, the former black and gold brand and future rainbow brand will now be completely under the creative command of pro wrestling's Mr. Burns and Smithers; Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard respectively.

"I have been told by several people that when they go back to live shows that this will be a Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard production. I want you all to remember that and I want you to watch the show if that is the case, because I was told repeatedly by fans that Vince had to be booking NXT for over a year now, and I told you that Vince wasn't booking NXT and you didn't believe me. Well, it appears that very soon he is going to be in charge of NXT."

Well, there you go, kids. While NXT used to be WWE's one shining light, it will now be under the thumb of a senile old man who doesn't know what burritos are and thinks fart jokes are more important than wrestling ability, along with his lackey for over 30 years, who when he had a podcast, was known as one of the biggest lying and self-aggrandizing jackasses in the long and storied history of lying self-aggrandizing jackasses with podcasts.

Godspeed NXT. You were so young…

