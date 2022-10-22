NXT Looks For A Scary Good Time Tonight At Halloween Havoc

The NXT brand will take over Peacock and the WWE Network tonight with their own Premium Live Event, the annual Halloween Havoc, which carries on the legacy of the iconic WCW event. And they are keeping in the spooky season spirit by not only raising dead shows but by bringing back popular SmackDown star and all things horror aficionado Shotzi as the show's host. Titles will be on the line tonight and we've got some pretty cool match types to look forward to. Let's take a look!

There's no bigger title in NXT than the NXT Championship and the Triple Threat Match for that belt will headline tonight's show when Champion Bron Breakker defends against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's main event.

For the third straight time, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to retain his title and defend his turf against international foes as he squares off with former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and the sadistic JD McDonagh in a monumental Triple Threat Match. Despite already losing to Breakker, McDonagh clawed his way back into the title scene by defeating longtime rival Tyler Bate, but The Irish Ace couldn't even wrap his head around becoming the new top contender before Dragunov stormed onto the scene. Dragunov hasn't been seen since he was forced to relinquish his title due to injury, but after stepping to Breakker, Dragunov made it clear he intended to take down yet another giant and bring Breakker's reign to an end. To do so, Dragunov will also have to contend with one of his fiercest rivals in McDonagh, who holds a personal grudge with Unbesiegbar after Dragunov exiled The Irish Ace from NXT UK. Can one of the UK rivals bring an end to the two-time champion's reign? Don't miss a minute of the action at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, Oct. 22, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

On top of that, tonight's NXT event will see Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner battle it out in a Ladder Match for the North American title, Apollo Crews taking on Grayson Waller, Mandy Rose defending the NXT Women's title against Alba Fyre, Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild Match, and Julius Creed battling Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Halloween Havoc tonight at 8 pm on Peacock and the WWE Network.