NXT Preview 10/18: Stars From Raw & SmackDown To Compete Tonight

The Wednesday Night Wars return tonight… on a Tuesday. Well, the day of the week may be wrong but WWE's NXT on the USA Network is once again going head-to-head with AEW's Dynamite over on TBS tonight. So why brought about the direct competition? You can thank Major League Baseball's Game One of the American League Championship Series on TBS tomorrow night, which of course takes precedence over a rasslin' show so poor Dynamite got booted to tonight to get out of the way. No matter how we got here, WWE is hedging its bets to try and get a win for NXT tonight and that means bringing in some big bats (Get it? Baseball!!!) from the main roster to boost the number of eyes on the show tonight.

We have several matches tonight on NXT featuring main roster stars from Raw and SmackDown to look forward to, but maybe the most intriguing will be a couple of former NXT Women's Champions going one-on-one with two of the brightest up-and-coming young stars. Let's let WWE.com lay it out for us.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade's fates are in each other's hands, as the pair will Pick Their Poison ahead of Halloween Havoc. Perez has announced she's heading to SmackDown with Jade traveling to Raw in search of an opponent for their respective rivals. The two Superstars are set for a Weapons Wild Match at Halloween Havoc, but both are relishing the opportunity to inflict damage before that. Whilst she was on SmackDown, Perez decided to pick Raquel Rodriguez to face Cora Jade. On the October 17th edition of Raw, Cora Jade officially picked Rhea Ripley as her poison. As such, on NXT Cora Jade will face off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley! Don't miss the two huge matchups Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of those two matches, tonight we will also see Sonya Deville take on Alba Fyre, Cameron Grimes & The O.C. facing Schism, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo facing a mystery opponent to be chosen by Tony D'Angelo, and Oro Mensah & Wes Lee taking on Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.