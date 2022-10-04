NXT Preview 10/4: A Six-Woman Tag Team Match For The Main Event

Alba Fyre has been on a warpath in her continued pursuit of Mandy Rose and her NXT Women's Championship. While she will likely have to wait until NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22 to get her shot at the belt, Fyre will have plenty of chances to beat the Champion down tonight when she teams with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to take on Rose and her Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match tonight on the USA Network.

Fyre and Rose have had plenty of run-ins over the past several weeks (and for quite a while before that) and last week, the other four women got involved too, which brings us to tonight's match. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

The heat has been turned up a notch between Toxic Attraction and the trio of Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. With all three Superstars having run-ins with Toxic Attraction, it was seemingly just a matter of time until Fyre, Lyons and Stark worked together to fight back against the dominant faction. After Lyons' victory over Kayden Carter gave credibility to Lyons & Stark in their pursuit of tag team gold, former two-time champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne stepped to the pair to remind them who really has a claim to the NXT Tag Team Titles. Just when it looked like Toxic Attraction would jump the tag team in the parking lot, Fyre stepped in to even the odds. With her sights set on Mandy Rose and the NXT Women's Championship, Fyre has been burning for a chance to knock Rose and her cohorts down a peg. Don't miss a second of the action when these six Superstars face off in a massive Six-Woman Tag Team Match Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of that, tonight on NXT we'll also see Grayson Waller host Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez on The Grayson Waller Effect, while Andre Chase and Von Wagner will battle for a spot in the upcoming North American Title Ladder Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.