NXT Preview: Can Wes Lee Retain Against Carmelo Hayes Tonight?

It was a month ago at NXT Halloween Havoc when Wes Lee secured the greatest accomplishment of his career thus far in defeating four other men in a Ladder Match for the North American Championship. One of the men Lee defeated for the title, Carmelo Hayes, is arguably the greatest North American Champion in NXT history, having held the belt twice before. Now, Hayes wants back what he believes belongs to him when he will look to become a three-time North American Champion tonight when he challenges Lee for the title live on the USA Network.

Wes Lee will meet his greatest challenge as North American Champion tonight on NXT when he defends against a man who has won the title twice in Carmelo Hayes.

Along with the North American title match, tonight on NXT we will see Cora Jade take on Wendy Choo, while Toxic Attraction is set to open tonight's show with a celebration of NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's latest successful title defense by her faction mates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.