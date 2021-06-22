NXT Preview For 6/22: Kushida Vs. O'Reilly For The Cruiserweight Title

Hey gang! In two weeks NXT will host the next Great American Bash and according to Commissioner William Regal, we're getting round two of Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole at the event. But first, the two former best friends will have seperate bouts tonight against opponents of their choosing. While O'Reilly wasted no time in challenging NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, Cole has us all waiting in suspense to see who he will pick to take on tonight.

O'Reilly challenging Kushida sure sounds like a fun main event and here's how WWE.com is describing the action:

Kyle O'Reilly wants to face the best in the world, and that's why he called out Kushida. O'Reilly will face the NXT Cruiserweight Champion in a non-title bout next Tuesday night on NXT. With NXT General Manager William Regal barring O'Reilly and Adam Cole from contact ahead of their rematch at NXT's Great American Bash, O'Reilly is looking to stay on top of his game in preparation for the battle against his former friend. That brought him to the doorstep of the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who has taken on and conquered all comers since besting Santos Escobar for the title. Will O'Reilly pick up a major victory before he goes to war against Cole? Or will NXT's resident Time Splitter deal him a devastating setback?

Tonight will also be Samoa Joe's second week on the job as Regal's right-hand man. Joe made quite the impact last week, immediately commanding more respect for Regal's authority and even choking out Adam Cole when he got out of line. So what else can we expect from Joe this week?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samoa Joe further cements his presence in NXT tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7miaNRQfhY)

We should also see the continuation of the war between the new Million Dollar Champion LA Knight and Cameron Grimes tonight and the fallout of Knight turning on and assaulting "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase on last week's show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Million Dollar rivalry between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes continues tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3_UC67G5Kw)

To catch all the action, tune in to NXT on the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!