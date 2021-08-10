NXT Preview For 8/10: Taking Bets On Who'll Still Be Around Next Week

Hey gang! So it's been a rough couple of months for the black and gold brand, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his consigliere/hitman Nick Khan releasing more and more NXT stars with each advance in the calendar. So who will be featured on tonight's episode of NXT that won't even be employed by the company this time next week? Your guess is as good as mine, but the show must go on (for now at least) and we will have some NXT action tonight on the USA Network.

Not many matches have been announced yet, but one that has been being former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon taking on Japanese star Sarray in singles action. Neither star has been featured on tv much as of late, with Moon's tag team partner Shotzi Blackheart being sent to Smackdown and Sarray having a hard time catching on with crowds, but tonight looks to be a nice feature for both. Here's how WWE.com sells the action for us:

Ember Moon will return to the ring for a matchup with the fast-rising Sarray this Tuesday on the black-and-gold brand. In her last match, Moon lost to Dakota Kai nearly a month ago, while Sarray impressed with a win over Gigi Dolin as Mandy Rose watched. Will Sarray grab a statement-making win? Or will Moon bring an eclipse to The Warrior of the Sun? Don't miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

We will also see the first semifinal match in the NXT Breakout tournament tonight, with Odyssey Jones facing Trey Baxter. Along with that, we will see Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly come face to face in the ring after O'Reilly's attack on Cole two weeks ago, along with the further adventures in the war between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly meet face-to-face tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjzfbS_ooGg)

Catch it all on NXT on the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!