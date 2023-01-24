NXT Preview: Will One Woman Hold The Tag Team Titles After Tonight? Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA sees Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for the Tag Titles by herself.

I think if you were to ask anyone what the defining thing about tag team wrestling would be, they would almost certainly answer that it would be the team aspect. Two or more wrestlers teaming-up to take on another team is pretty much the simplest definition of it all. And yet tonight on NXT, we are being presented with a pretty unique situation and an even more unique potential outcome when a single woman will challenge the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for their titles and could walk away holding both belts. That is, unless she has an ace up her sleeve and has a secret partner waiting in the wings that we don't know about.

Alba Fyre likes to show regularly that she is the toughest and most intimidating woman on the NXT roster. Well, she will have her work cut out for her tonight on the USA Network when she challenges Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship all by herself. Could a single person be the Tag Team Champions? Let's see what WWE.com says about it officially.

Coming off of a loss to Sol Ruca and with her battles with Isla Dawn still weighing on her mind, Alba Fyre crossed the NXT Women's Tag Team's Championships backstage last week in a foul mood.

In her anger, Fyre goaded Kayden Carter & Katana Chance into agreeing to a match with the titles on the line, despite Fyre not having a partner.

Will Fyre take on the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions all by herself or will the champions successfully fend off yet another challenge? Tune into NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight on NXT, we will see Tiffany Stratton battle Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez, Thea Hail receives an award for her first victory, and a "Championship Summit" with Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.