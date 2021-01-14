NXT Recap: The Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament Begins

Welcome everybody! The Chadster has been lobbying Bleeding Cool for months to let The Chadster take over these weekly NXT recaps. First of all, I don't think Jude Terror even likes WWE so I don't know why Bleeding Cool even lets him cover them. But more importantly, The Chadster feels he can really make a difference here. If The Chadster gives every episode of NXT a glowing review,

NXT Recap for January 13th, 2020

There are three matches in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic set for tonight. Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix are on commentary.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae

The Capitol Wrestling Center (not the COVID Wrestling Center, Jude Terror, you asshole) is hyped as Shotzi Blackheart makes her entrance to kick off NXT. Indi Hartwell accompanies Candice LeRae. Now this is how you start off a show! What's AEW doing tonight? Did Pac or Eddie Kingston drive a tank to the ring on Dynamite? Pfft.

I'm sure this is a great match, but The Chadster can't stop flipping the channel to AEW to see what they're doing and make sure NXT is properly countering it. Damn you AEW! You're even ruining my enjoyment of NXT. The Chadster nearly misses it when LeRae pins Blackheart with a swinging neckbreaker off the turnbuckles after Hartwell distracts Blackheart.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Okay, The Chadster knows things didn't get off to a great start here, but The Chadster is working on it. Okay, starting now, The Chadster is taking this seriously.

Promo: Finn Balor

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch arrive at NXT before Finn Balor comes out to cut a promo. He has some praise for Kyle O'Reilly but points out that Kyle is the one eating through a straw this time. Balor starts talking about his next challenger, which is the cue for Dunne, Oney, and Lorcan to interrupt the proceedings. Dunne says that he should be the poster boy for European wrestling instead of Balor. Balor decks him but he's outnumbered. Kyle O'Reilly runs out to even the odds. Roderick Strong and Adam Cole run out too.

Interview: Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is trying to talk to McKenzie Mitchell when Austin Theory interrupts with a package from Decter Lumis that contains rude drawings of Gargano and Theory. The Chadster is not a fan of that kind of humor.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise

The Grizzled Young Veterans cut a promo on their way to the ring about how they're gonna win the tournament. Ever-Rise might have something to say about that, but it doesn't matter because the young vets win the match.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

Personally, The Chadster is really impressed with this team and everything they're doing to prove that grizzled vetarans don't have to be old.

Interview: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Shotzi Blackheart moves on from her loss against Candice LeRae. She has her eyes on the Dusty Rhodes Classic now. She just needs a partner. Ember Moon happens to be there. Ember and Shotzi will enter the tournament. Shotzi howls like a wolf. The Chadster doesn't appreciate wild behavior like that. People shouldn't behave like animals, and wolves are scary.

Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

Gargano rips up Dexter Lumis's drawing of him before their match, which is a bad idea because the destrcution of artwork makes Dexter Lumis very angry. This is easily a six, maybe a seven star match, in The Chadster's opinion. Dexter Lumis is a tough man but interference from Austin Theory helps Gargano steal the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Lumis puts silence on Theory after the match, but Gargano stomps him down, but when Gargano goes for a steel chair, KUSHIDA makes the save. He gets Gargano in the Hoverboard Lock. Lumis puts Silence back on Gargano. KUSHIDA picks up the Norht American Championship belt and issues a challenge.

Interview: Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch

They're mad at Undisputed Era.

Interview: Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

Wade Barrett mediates a double interview with Ciampa and Thatcher to build hype for their Fight Pit match. The match was originally supposed to take place at New Year's Evil, but Thatcher got injured.

Interview: Undisputed Era

They're not scared of Dunne, Oney, and Lorcan. Or Breezango.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas vs. MSK

Time to find out who the mystery tag team is. MSK are… Nash Carter… and Wes Lee…? Yes, it's the wrestlers formerly known as Dez and Wentz, the Rascalz. They've been repackeged, and personally, The Chadster is totally on board with this. Nash Carter is definitely a better name than Dez. It really fits him more. Uh… unless Carter is Wentz. The Chadster isn't totally sure who was repackaged as who. In any case, it's better than it was before because WWE thought of it.

Ah, okay, Vic Joseph explains that Wentz is Carter. He even slips in a reference to the Rascalz, which is the kind of chicanery The Chadster normally has no tolerence for, but he'll let it slide just this once. Oh, dang it, The Chadster has been so preoccupied with figuring out who is Nash Carter and who is Wes Lee that he missed most of the dang match! MSK wins with a move that Vic Joseph also calls MSK to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Winners: MSK

Video Promo: Scarlett and Karrion Kross

These two are creepy.

Xia Li vs. A Jobber

Xia Li, who is now a Mortal Kombat character, beats a jobber in two hits. The Chadter is pretty sure they didn't even say the jobber's name. Just goes to show what a little

Winner: Xia Li

Xia Li's master, the chick from The Ring, sends her back to beat the jobber some more.

Promo: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Kacy and Kayden intend to win the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Breezango vs. Undisputed Era

In a sad display of unsportsmanlike conduct, Swerve and Jake Atlas are fighting backstage after they lost earlier. Then it's time for the main event. To The Chadster, every match on NXT is a main event, but this is the one that's last on the show. Listen. The Chadster is willing to go along with pretty much anything WWE tells me to, but not even the Chadster believes Breezango have a chance in hell of beating Undisputed Era. Instead, The Chadster will just check out what the competition is doing over on Dynamite… Dang it! Do they have to bring Sting out every week?! That is so unfair to NXT.

Double dang it! While The Chadster was peeking at the competition, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch came out and attacked Kyle O'Reilly at ringside! Then Finn Balor ran out and they got him too! In all the compotion, Breezango could actually win! This is what The Chadster gets for straying from WWE! The Chadster is sorry! The Chadster will never do it again! Oh, phew! Fandango dodges a Panama Sunrise, but he jumps right into a superkick and Cole pins him.

Winners: Undisputed Era

It's been a pleasure to watch NXT tonight. It's also been a pleasure to recap NXT for you, The Chadster's fans. But as always, my greatest pleasure is in posting this paragraph of keyword-rich text about NXT to wrap up the article. Be like The Chadster, kids. Always do your best.

