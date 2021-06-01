NXT Recap- Who Will Face Kross For The Title At In Your House?

Hey gang! So last week, we were presented with an epic title rematch with Karrion Kross retaining his NXT title against Finn Balor in a brutal contest. With Balor finally out of his way, Kross can look forward to NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which is when his next title defense will be. And who will he be facing? Well, we'll find out tonight as a big Triple Threat match between Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne will determine the next number one contender for the NXT title.

Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

We kick things off tonight with the big Triple Threat match to determine the number one contender for the NXT title!

They start brawling right off of the bell, with O'Reilly going between Gargano and Dunne and trading fists. O'Reilly tries for the submission early, hooking Dunne in a cross-arm breaker, but Gargano gets involved, and he and Dunne lock O'Reilly in a double hold.

Dunne tries a surfboard stretch on Gargano, but O'Reilly breaks it up. O'Reilly works on Gargano's midsection with knees, but Dunne hops in and grabs both men by their fingers before stomping on Gargano's hand.

They all take turns hitting each other with running elbows to the corner before O'Reilly tries an ankle lock on Dunne, who is able to escape. Gargano tries One Final Beat on O'Reilly, but Dunne breaks it up. Gargano tosses Dunne out and DDTs O'Reilly for two.

Gargano suplexes O'Reilly right as Dunne returns to the ring. He and Gargano run some cross-overs, but Dunne can knock Gargano out of the ring and then go to work on O'Reilly. Dunne gets him in a leg choke while also hammering him with forearms and then bending his fingers, all while maintaining the hold.

Dunne jumps out of the ring and throws Gargano into the crowd barrier before getting back in the ring to trade punches with O'Reilly. O'Reilly takes over with a series of strikes to both Dunne and Gargano. He hits Dunne with two double underhook suplexes and then a double underhook DDT on Gargano onto Dunne.

O'Reilly and Dunne head outside, and O'Reilly hits Dunne with a running knee from the apron before Gargano hits each man with separate suicide dives. O'Reilly rolls back in the ring, only for Gargano to plant him with a slingshot spear through the ropes. Gargano tries to slam O'Reilly off the top rope, but O'Reilly escapes, only for Dunne to kick both men down.

Dunne sit-down powerbombs O'Reilly and then hits Gargano with an X-plex for two. Dunne gets a standing Kamura Lock on O'Reilly, but Gargano breaks it up and tosses Dunne out of the ring. O'Reilly then gets Gargano in a heel lock, but Dunne breaks it. Dunne tries a move on Gargano, but he reverses for a big DDT.

Gargano gets Dunne on his shoulders for a running lawn dart into the corner, but O'Reilly gets knocked off the apron, and Gargano goes to roll up Dunne for the pin and only gets two. From their knees, Gargano and Dunne trade fists until they get to their feet. O'Reilly meets them in the ring, and they all exchange kicks. O'Reilly clotheslines both men down but is grounded himself with exhaustion.

Gargano tries another spear, but O'Reilly gets him locked in a guillotine hold. Dunne then locks O'Reilly in a sleeper hold, but Gargano tosses O'Reilly out and gets Dunne in a crossface. Dunne escapes and hits Gargano with The Bitter End and goes for the pin, but O'Reilly is on the top turnbuckle and hits a flying double knee to Dunne to break it.

O'Reilly and Dunne go outside and clothesline each other down. As they get up, out of nowhere, Adam Cole arrives and hits all three men with a steel chair. He knocks out the ref and then hits Dunne with a brainbuster on the outside. Cole gets in the ring and wipes out Gargano as NXT Commissioner William Regal and security arrive to get him out of there. Before he leaves, Cole superkicks O'Reilly and then is backed up the ramp by security and Regal.

Winner: No Contest

As they're at the entrance, we see Ember Moon storm past them, heading to the ring. She grabs a mic and demands that NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez "gets her big ass out here." She says she will hold the show hostage until she gets out there. With Regal trying to hold her back, Gonzalez storms out, but she powers past him and charges the ring.

They come to blows immediately until Moon hits her with a series of kicks, knocking her from the ring. Security then grabs Gonzalez and drags her away, but Dakota Kai nails Moon from behind and takes her out. Regal runs to aide Moon as Kai and Gonzalez celebrate.

We now get a backstage promo from Legado del Fantasma, where they say that tonight they will claim their destiny by winning the NXT tag team titles.

LA Knight now comes out cutting a promo and yelling about several people. I don't know; who cares? With all the action that just happened back-to-back, we haven't had time to process that, much less take a deep breathe to deal with LA Knight's crap.

We see Drake Maverick arriving earlier in the day, and he's asked about the Dexter Lumis thing from last week, but before he can answer, Ever Rise comes up to him to make asses of themselves like usual. Hit Row then pulls up in their SUV and Ever Rise try talking shit to them, but Hit Row shut them down and basically shoot on them being total losers who have to act like clowns to get on tv. Swerve doesn't like that Maverick is laughing, so they get into it, but Killian Dain gets between them. They threaten each other, and nothing happens.

LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas

In a match that we've already seen and literally nobody wanted to see more of, we have the big LA Knight/Jake Atlas underperforming mid-carder vs. jobber rematch.

They trade a bunch of counters before Atlas takes over with a series of holds. Knight responds with a big jumping neckbreaker and a body slam.

Ted DiBiase walks out to ringside to watch the match. Knight sees him and is energized to impress him and begins overpowering Atlas. He mockingly handles Atlas with a series of strong strikes and a vaulting shoulder tackle. They each try reversing a vertical suplex over and over, but Knight eventually turns it into a neckbreaker and drops Atlas.

He then goes for the Million Dollar Dream, but Atlas breaks out fights back, only for Knight to toss him hard over the top rope to the floor. He crawls back in, only for Knight to beat on him more. Knight goes to the second rope for a taunting double axe handle, but Atlas punches him in the air and then hits him with a series of kicks and punches for two.

Cameron Grimes now comes out and is pitching himself to DiBiase at ringside. The distracts Knight, and Atlas takes over, hitting a standing moonsault for two. He goes to the top rope, but Knight catches him. He and Grimes yell at each other, which allows Atlas to drop Knight onto the ropes and then hit the Cartwheel DDT for the pinfall.

Winner: Jake Atlas

DiBiase shakes his head in disapproval at Knight, who is screaming for him in the ring.

We now see in the NXT trainer's room where Gargano, Dunne, and O'Reilly are all being worked on. Oney Lorcan chases the cameraman out of the room, saying that Dunne would be the number one contender if it weren't for Cole. Austin Theory disagrees and says Gargano would be. They yell at each other, start fighting, and security separates them.

McKenzie Mitchell is now interviewing DiBiase, and he says Knight dropped the ball tonight but says Grimes impressed him. Adam Cole walks in front of the camera, and we see he's heading towards the ring.

Cole grabs a mic and says that he became NXT champion two years ago and that you're looking at the real number one contender. He says everyone has tried to live up to his legacy, and everyone has failed, so now he wants the NXT championship back.

He tells Karrion Kross that he's an overrated musclehead who doesn't deserve to be in the ring with him. This brings out the champ and Scarlett. Kross faces off with Cole and tells the "little man" that he understands what he did earlier, but no matter what he does, it's not going to change that when he arrived, Cole was no longer special.

Cole again calls him overrated and says he's not Adam Cole (bay-bay) and never will be. He says Kross needs the girl and all the entrance effects, but all Cole needs to be special is for them to ring the bell. He then says Kross is just the guy who has his property.

Regal then arrives, saying he knows what Cole is doing, but Kross shuts him up and says at TakeOver he wants all four men against him in the ring for the title. Cole then gets on the announcer's table and says he runs NXT and always will before throwing a water bottle at Kross and running away.

We now go backstage, where McKenzie is interviewing NXT Women's tag champs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (who looks zoned out and has headphones on). LeRae notices this, grabs her headphones and phone, and sees she's listening to 80s power ballads. She then drags her away, saying she needs to fix her.

Next, we get a video promo from Carmelo Hayes, who will be challenging Kushida for the NXT Cruiserweight title next.

We next have a video of Tian Sha and Xia Li swearing revenge on Mercedes Martinez at TakeOver for shaming her at the Mae Young Classic.

Next, we go back to Indi Hartwell's headphones playing the sad 80s music that they left behind, and we see Dexter Lumis grab them and put them on. He listens and begins crying.

Kushida vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT Cruiserweight Championship

They trade some holds and then enter a test of strength, which leads to Hayes getting a standing sunset flip for two. Very impressive!

Hayes hits a sidekick and an armdrag before dropping Kushida with a dropkick. Kushida battles back with chops, but Hayes hits a rolling axe kick to stop him. Kushida locks in a strong side headlock, but Hayes throws him off, and Kushida turns it into a handspring back elbow.

Kushida goes for a running chop, but Hayes hangs him in the ropes and hits a springboard leg drop on him for two. Hayes hits a spinning neckbreaker for another two-count. Hayes goes to the apron, but Kushida comes alive and hits a running handspring to knock him into the crowd barrier, and then Kushida hits a running knee drop onto Hayes from the apron.

He tosses Hayes back in and goes to the top rope, but Hayes dodges and hits a superkick before lifting Kushida on his shoulders and dropping him onto his knee. Hayes then jumps to the ropes to hit a springboard front bulldog for two.

They both battle to their feet and trade chops before Kushida unloads with kicks and open-palm strikes. Hayes is then able to hit a hurricanrana crossface for another two-count. Kushida rallies and hits a cartwheel hip toss and then tries the Hoverboard Lock, but Hayes blocks it, only for Kushida to hit him hard with another open-palm strike, a running kick, and then lock in the Hoverboard Lock for the submission.

Winner and still champion: Kushida

After the match, Kushida calls for a round of applause for Hayes and shakes his hand.

We now see MSK backstage, hyping themselves up for their title match tonight. They say that no matter what Legado del Fantasma does tonight, they're walking out with their NXT tag team titles.

Next, we get another obnoxious Franky Monet promo, where she's getting her make-up done and her bragging about her first match last week. The only thing notable here is the make-up guys working on her are doing the most offensive over-the-top stereotypical "flaming gay guy" impressions. Cause you know, they're working with make-up and hair, so of course, they have to be gay cartoon characters. I guess this is WWE's jackass way of celebrating Pride Month…

Zayda Ramier & Zoey Stark vs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Hartwell and LeRae are all over Ramier to start, quickly tagging in and out and overpowering her. The tag champs are able to keep Ramier from making a tag until LeRae catches a shot from Ramier, and she tags in Stark, who wipes out both women with some hard kicks.

She tags out, and Hartwell dumps Stark to the outside, and they hit their finishers on Ramier for the quick pinfall.

Winners: LeRae & Hartwell

We now get a backstage promo from Mercedes Martinez where she answers Li's challenge and says she'll destroy her at TakeOver.

McKenzie is now interviewing Ember Moon, who is super pissed, and she says that next week she will take out Dakota Kai and then beat Raquel Gonzalez at TakeOver for her NXT Women's Championship.

MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma – NXT Tag Team Championship

Lee and Wilde start it off, trading reversals and quick pin attempts. Lee gets a strong headlock in, but Wilde slams him to break it. Carter gets a blind tag and tries a running move to Wilde in the corner, but Wilde has him scouted and avoids it to tag in Mendoza.

Mendoza works on Carter with kicks and tags Wilde back in for Mendoza to front suplex him onto Carter. Wilder gets a chinlock on Carter, who breaks out and tags Lee so that they can double team him. All four men get in the ring to fight, and Lee plants Wilde with a double summersault.

Grizzled Young Veterans approach the ring, but Ciampa & Thatcher follow and beat the hell out of them, chasing them to the back.

Lee and Carter toss Wilde and Mendoza out of the ring. Carter hits a moonsault on Mendoza from the corner, while Lee hits Wilde with a running over-the-top-rope flip to the outside.

They get back in the ring, and Lee misses a 450 splash on Wilde from the top rope but hits him with an armdrag into an armlock. Lee turns this into a roll-up for two. Lee reapplies the armlock as Wilde tries to fight out. Lee tags out and holds Wilde in place for Carter to hit a vaulting shoulder roll onto Wilde for two.

Carter applies a front facelock and drops his knees to Wilde's shoulder. Lee tags back in, but Wilde throws him into the corner and tags Mendoza, who's all over him with stomps and then a shoulder lock. Wilde tags back in, and they hit Lee with a double Alabama Slam, a tree-splitter, and then a double dropkick.

Wilde is now in control over Lee, and he hits a Lionsault for two. Mendoza tags in and chokes Lee in the corner with his foot. He tries a powerbomb, but Lee reverses into a DDT. Lee crawls and makes the hot tag to Carter, who is all over Wilde with kicks and a running knee.

He superkicks Wilde and Mendoza and tags Lee, and they hit the lifting moonsault on Wilde for two. Mendoza gets a blind tag and hits Lee with a jumping kick from the top rope, followed by a Crossroads for a near two-count.

Wilde and Mendoza double team Lee in the corner and hit a super hurricanrana into a powerbomb for another near two-count. Mendoza kicks Lee to the outside, and Santos Escobar throws him head-first into the ring steps. They get him back in the ring, hit a double-team move, and go for the pin, but Carter can break it up at the last second.

Escobar is freaking out on the outside, but out of nowhere, Bronson Reed plants him into the crowd barrier with a big splash.

Carter dropkicks Mendoza into the corner, and MSK hits Wilde with their finisher for the pinfall.

Winners and still champions: MSK

After the match, MSK and Reed celebrate in the ring as NXT goes off the air for the night.

Some fun matches tonight, and some huge story developments as NXT TakeOver: In Your House has really taken shape after tonight's goings-on. I really liked the chaotic feeling of tonight's show, with it feeling like everything is boiling over and the superstars are out of control and just wanting to kill each other, the show and the rules be damned. Fun stuff!

Till next time friends!

