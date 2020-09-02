NXT Report – NXT Fires Back at Impact in the Tuesday Night Wars

Impact Wrestling aired a strong episode tonight for the opening night of the Tuesday Night Wars. And the commenters in Impact's Twitch stream may or may not have spoiled the NXT main event for me tonight. I'm not sure what to believe. All I know is it's after 10 PM on a Tuesday night, and I still have two more hours of wrestling to recap. Oh god!

NXT Report for September 1st, 2020 Part 1

We see a recap of everything that happened last week. Then Legado del Fantasma head to the ring. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett are in the commentary booth, along with Beth Phoenix, who is commentating remotely. Breezango comes out. Then Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott – NXT Street Fight

Legado del Fantasma attack before the faces can make it in the ring.

It turns immediately into a hardcore brawl, with ladders, trash cans, chairs, and tables.

The match is pretty much chaos. I'll try to call out the most violent spots or botches.

Swerve sends Raul Mendoza face-first into a chair propped in the corner of the ring.

Fandango does the ladder-on-the-head-windmill thing and hits everyone in Legado del Fantasma.

Fandango uses Tyler Breeze's head to hit Mendoza in the balls.

Breeze blasts Legado del Fantasma with a fire extinguisher.

NXT takes a commercial break.

Santos Escobar hits a big suicide dive on Swerve, but Swerve waits for a full beat before tossing himself over the guardrail.

Imperium runs out and beats the crap out of Tyler Breeze. It's all legal in the street fight.

Fantango and Swerve climb on a conveniently-located forklift high above the ring and jump off to take out the crowd.

Swerve ends up alone in the ring with Escobar. He hits JML driver and gets the pin.

I'm a fan of brevity, but it also feels a bit like this could have gone longer. But I guess they have to compress things tonight, what with the main event being an Iron Man match. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor are seen getting ready backstage (not together), and NXT takes a commercial break.

Connor's Cure video, but I'm on DVR this time, so I can fast forward. In a video package, Tegan Nox talks about her friendship with Candice LeRae. But Candice changed when she started doing things the Gargano way. Nox hopes they can sit down and hash things out.

Candice LeRae comes to the ring. Oh no! Retribution is here! No, it's just Kacy Catanzaro coming out with Kayden Carter.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

Wade Barrett says you can tell Kacy and Kayden are rookies because they smile too much.

Catanzaro gets beat down pretty quickly.

She gets a little bit of a comeback but loses in just a few minutes.

After the match, LeRae says that seeing the friendship between Kacy and Kayden made her think about her friendship with Nox. She wants to hash things out. She offers to buy Tegan dinner. NXT goes to commercials.

Rhea Ripley cuts a promo backstage on Mercedez Martinez. She wants to rip her limb from limb in a steel cage. Bronson Reed comes out. Then Timothy Thatcher.

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Reed's power is greater than Thatcher's mat wrestling skills.

Thatcher tries to go blow for blow with him, but that doesn't work out well.

Reed hits a suicide dive on Thatcher and tosses him inside.

Austin Theory runs out and attacks Reed while the ref is tending to Thatcher.

Thatcher puts the Fujiwara armbar on Reed, and he taps out.

Somebody should really investigate that Austin Theory guy.

Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa are seen getting ready backstage. The main event is next, after some commercials.

Mercedez Martinez accepts Rhea Ripley's challenge for a cage match next Tuesday. Now it's time for ten minutes' worth of entrances to get ready for the Iron Man match main event. Johnny Gargano comes out first. Adam Cole comes out next, alone. Finn Balor comes out next. And Tomasso Ciampa is last. Then NXT takes one last commercial break before the main event starts. You can read about it in part two of this report. The match, not the commercial break.

