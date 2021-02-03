ODB Returns to Impact Wrestling, Brings Food Truck With Her

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once again breaking out a story from my ongoing Impact Wrestling recap. And I have some great news for Impact Wrestling fans: ODB is back. The former Knockouts champion showed up on tonight's episode of Impact at the end of a match between Jordynne Grace and Susan to save Grace and Jazz from a post-match beatdown.

Comrades, I believe in the redistribution of wealth, and also the redistribution of wrestling recaps, so this is how the match went down, from my recap:

Susan vs. Jordynne Grace Jazz accompanies Grace for this match. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee are with Susan. Jazz appears to be wearing one of the Undertaker's late 90s coats. The match is messy. Grace wins with the Grace Driver. Winner: Jordynne Grace Grace and Jazz are outnumbered by the heels in a post-match beatdown, but ODB runs out to make the save. Guess the coronavirus pandemic isn't a great time to operate a food truck.

But that wasn't all. Later that night, Grace and Jazz spoke with ODB backstage and she hinted that she may be back to stay.

Jazz and Jordynne Grace hang out with ODB backstage. She says she brought her food truck here to sell food to the wrestlers and she had to get involved when she saw the bullying going on. Grace and Jazz want to know if ODB is back now. "There's a lot of us coming back these days," Jazz points out. ODB says "never say never."

I never do, comrades! Anyway, it is great to see ODB back.