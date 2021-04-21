Of Course Vince McMahon Is Why There's No Physical WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon is happy to believe that he always knows what WWE fans want. WWE fans are happy to tell Mr. McMahon that he often has no idea what they want. One thing WWE fans have been adamant about wanting for a long time now is an actual physical building to house the WWE Hall of Fame, which has always been discussed but never realized beyond their annual celebration of who isn't on Vince's shit-list that year. So why exactly hasn't such a simple demand which fans would be happy to spend money on been brought to fruition? Well, the answer appears to be that one person is standing in the way. That person? Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon thinks building a museum-like WWE Hall of Fame to house historical wrestling memorabilia and honor the greatest personalities and talents in the industry's history is "a waste of money". The topic came up when a fan asked if the WWE's new show on A&E, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, was an introduction to an eventual physical WWE Hall of Fame reveal. Meltzer continued that it is possible, but that WWE has no such plans for anything soon.

One person inside WWE who is keen on the idea, albeit under the right circumstances, is McMahon's son-in-law Triple H, who said the following to the Orlando Business Journal in 2013:

"I don't want a Hall of Fame or some other attraction to just be something where people see some guy's shorts. We are the WWE and we are big, so whatever we do needs to be the same. If I were to say what it could be, think of it as something that has shows or live interactive things for fans. For example, something like a 4-D experience where the fan would come face-to-face with a 3-D Andre the Giant – something along that scale."

"The Game" continued this thinking when asked about it again by Peter Rosenberg on his ESPN Podcast, Cheap Heat yesterday:

"For me to say, 'It's on the way' makes it sound like we're already building it. It is definitely something that we contemplated in our mind. It has to be done right. In the world today, it's a funny thing, people go like, 'Oh my God, that would be fascinating to go to see somebody's old trunks' or… Hall Of Fames like that, physical Hall Of Fames, museums like that tend to be money pits and not do well because over time, people will [see] them and just think, 'Well you need to make it something more' and I think if it was interactive with technology the way that it is now, those objects were there, things that people can see and be wowed by, but also there's reasons to keep going back. I'm of the opinion that-that means to be more than a thing you go to one time and go like, 'Oh that was neat. I saw some boots.' But more of a, 'You gotta go see this. I was there. There's a virtual this, there's a 3D that, there's a –' technology takes you to another level. Like Disney, you go see these incredible things but also have these mind-blowing experiences around WWE and you can also spend the day there. You can go there and meet some legends and see people doing Q&A's and maybe it's a part of our developmental where there's matches happening and there's a lot of stuff to see, along with, so if done right. So there's a lot of thought being put into it and a lot of thought being put around it. If you were to say and it's clearly not my final decision always but if you were to say that's something I'm bullish about doing in the future, absolutely."

So are we getting the physical WWE Hall of Fame and Museum we've long dreamed about any time soon? It doesn't sound likely. At least not with Vince McMahon in charge of everything WWE. But as we know, nothing is forever, and eventually, Triple H will be the one at the wheel of WWE and it sounds like "The Cerebral Assassin" shares the want of fans for a physical WWE Hall of Fame and he has some ideas to truly make it something special and worth the wait.