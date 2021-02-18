Omega vs. Moxley Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Set for Revolution

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you exciting breaking news from AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley will get his rematch against Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship at Revolution… in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch!

Omega made the match at the end of AEW Dynamite, which saw Moxley victorious alongside Lance Archer and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag match against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade. First, the Good Brothers softened Moxley up after the match and then Omega came down to the ring holding the late Valentine's Day present Tony Khan promised him on Tuesday night.

It was the contract from his match with Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming, in which Moxley, with assistance from Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis, won the AEW Championship in a screw job. The contract had a rematch clause. So Omega agreed to give Moxley that rematch at Revolution. But in the interest of finishing their feud once and for all, he wants the match to be an exploding barbed wire deathmatch. That Kenny Omega has some cojones, comrades.

Now the card for Revolution is shaping up. With all the latest matches announced on Dynamite this week, the current card for AEW Revolution is headlined by the AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. Hikaru Shida will face the winner of the Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks will fight Sting and Darby Alin in a street fight. The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF. Hangman Page will take on Matt Hardy in a Money Match, with the winner taking the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021. And Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M are the first three competitors named for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!