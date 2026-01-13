Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
One Piece, Tracker/Marshals, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, The Studio, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Pluribus, Tracker/Marshals, One Piece, and more!
Article Summary
- Get the latest updates on One Piece, including Grand Line teasers and the reveal of Baroque Works' assassins.
- Stay informed on hot TV news from Tracker/Marshals, The Rookie, Creature Commandos, and more fan favorites.
- Go behind the scenes with insights on upcoming seasons, cast interviews, and industry controversies.
- Don’t miss teasers, release previews, and the essential TV coverage that every fan needs today.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Will Trent, High Potential, Prodigal Son, The Beauty, The Studio, Warner Bros/Paramount, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Pluribus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, CIA, Tracker/Marshal, One Piece, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 13th, 2026:
Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 4: "The Man From Nowhere" Overview Released
High Potential Season 2: Official S02E11: "NPC" Overview Released
Prodigal Son Star Tom Payne Kicking Off Series Watch-Along TONIGHT
The Beauty Official Teaser: The Fountain of Youth Can Prove Fatal
The Studio Season 2 "Shooting in a Week": Seth Rogen Offers Update
Snorks Fans! It's Time to Rise Up! A New Animated Series Is On The Way
Warner Bros Responds to "Meritless" Paramount Lawsuit, Board "Attacks"
Creature Commandos Season 2: James Gunn Offers 2 Quick Updates
WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss Raw at Special 2PM Eastern Start Time
The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" Image Gallery Released
Pluribus Star Seehorn on Season 2: "We'll Get Back as Fast as We Can"
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GRRM Teases GOT Universe's Future
CIA: CBS Spotlights Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss in New Profile Images
Paramount/Netflix Fight Goes to Court, WBD Shareholders Meeting
Tracker/Yellowstone Team-Up at Golden Globes; New Marshals Images
The Tubes On Disc: New Physical Media Releases For Talamasca & More
One Piece: Into the Grand Line Teaser: Meet Baroque Works' Assassins
Golden Globes/Nikki Glazer, Euphoria & Matlock: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!