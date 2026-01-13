Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

One Piece, Tracker/Marshals, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, The Studio, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Pluribus, Tracker/Marshals, One Piece, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest updates on One Piece, including Grand Line teasers and the reveal of Baroque Works' assassins.

Stay informed on hot TV news from Tracker/Marshals, The Rookie, Creature Commandos, and more fan favorites.

Go behind the scenes with insights on upcoming seasons, cast interviews, and industry controversies.

Don’t miss teasers, release previews, and the essential TV coverage that every fan needs today.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Will Trent, High Potential, Prodigal Son, The Beauty, The Studio, Warner Bros/Paramount, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Pluribus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, CIA, Tracker/Marshal, One Piece, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 13th, 2026:

Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 4: "The Man From Nowhere" Overview Released

High Potential Season 2: Official S02E11: "NPC" Overview Released

Prodigal Son Star Tom Payne Kicking Off Series Watch-Along TONIGHT

The Beauty Official Teaser: The Fountain of Youth Can Prove Fatal

The Studio Season 2 "Shooting in a Week": Seth Rogen Offers Update

Snorks Fans! It's Time to Rise Up! A New Animated Series Is On The Way

Warner Bros Responds to "Meritless" Paramount Lawsuit, Board "Attacks"

Creature Commandos Season 2: James Gunn Offers 2 Quick Updates

WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss Raw at Special 2PM Eastern Start Time

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" Image Gallery Released

Pluribus Star Seehorn on Season 2: "We'll Get Back as Fast as We Can"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GRRM Teases GOT Universe's Future

CIA: CBS Spotlights Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss in New Profile Images

Paramount/Netflix Fight Goes to Court, WBD Shareholders Meeting

Tracker/Yellowstone Team-Up at Golden Globes; New Marshals Images

The Tubes On Disc: New Physical Media Releases For Talamasca & More

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Teaser: Meet Baroque Works' Assassins

Golden Globes/Nikki Glazer, Euphoria & Matlock: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!