Golden Globes/Nikki Glazer, Euphoria & Matlock: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Golden Globes, Wanda Sykes/Ricky Gervais, KPOP Demon Hunters, Euphoria, Matlock, Clueless, The Beauty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Bridgerton, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, One Piece, Fear Factor, Industry, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 12th, 2026:

Golden Globes: Sykes Thanks God, Trans Community for Ricky Gervais

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE Offers "Golden" Golden Globes Speech (VIDEO)

2026 Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser's Monologue Scores Big, Hits Hard

Euphoria "Beyond Television"; Colman Domingo "Excited" for Season 3

Matlock: Skye P. Marshall Drops Big Tease About Midseason Return

Clueless Sequel Series Still at "Very Baby Stages": Alicia Silverstone

The Beauty: FX, Ryan Murphy Series Adapt Drops a Pair of New Teasers

AEW Collision: Too Much Action, Excitement in Worst Episode Ever

Primal: Tartakovsky Has a Message Before Tonight's Season 3 Premiere

Bridgerton Season 4 Pre-"Masquerade" Teasers, Posters Released

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy S01E01 & S01E02 Image Galleries Released

One Piece Cast Responds to Fans' Letters; Season 2 Teaser Tomorrow

Shifting Gears' Dennings on Marvel Scanning Her; Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Who, Heartstopper, Svengoolie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear Opens Its Doors Tonight

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E01: "Vengeance of Death" Preview

Industry Returns to HBO Tonight: Our Season 4 Episode 1 Preview

2026 Golden Globes Viewers Guide: Here's Everything You Need to Know!

Starfleet Academy Showrunners on 32nd Century Setting, Rosta & More

2026 Golden Globes Pre-Shows Guide: How to Get in Early on The Action

Ballard Inspiration Mitzi Roberts on Investigating Black Dahlia Murder

