Our Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Thoughts; New S03E01 Sneak Peeks

With Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem season three premiering this week, I have been thinking back to season two and how it perfectly paved a way for this upcoming season. The second season finale was a wonderfully put-together explosion of awesome and a rollercoaster of feels that kept me screaming at my TV while a couple of stray tears escaped before I could even realize it. Season 2 in general was a perfect mix of action, loss, sadness, and hope while still carrying and showing the gravity of the situation witches are faced with coming from multiple angles. BONUS: Along with a look back at the final season's trailer, I've also included the two newest previews for tonight's episode, S03E01 "Homo Cantus."

In the trailer for the upcoming season we see a couple of things that make us a bit hopeful for the future of the witches: most importantly, it seems the mycelium brings General Alder (Lyne Renee) back, or do they become one? Does this mean she will be able to do or share Raelle's (Taylor Hickson) powers? I am so curious how this will happen, but judging from the visuals, I am sure it will be amazing. I cannot wait to see her reunited with Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) so they can be the badass duo they are.

Also, was it just me, or were those Raelle & Scylla (Amalia Holm)… as well as Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) and Adil (Tony Giroux)… getting married? It certainly looked like it and makes me wonder if this will take place in the midst of the war or afterward? It makes me so hopeful, yet at the same time? Not so much… I hope none of them die and that the team can actually make it out alive. Realistic? Well, one can always hope. It does seem the Vice-President is pulling all the stops to shutter witches from society, and kinda makes me hope for a "Buffy"-like ending in which all women will wake up their inner witches. I am so very excited to see how this plays up and I'm already preparing to scream my head off at my television. I cannot wait to see how Tally's (Jessica Sutton) powers continue to grow. They all seem to have very unique powers and were matched so perfectly.

And let's not forget just how amazingly impressive the show is with both its writing and in terms of diversity & LGBTQIA+ representation. I love how it does not make any excuses and it just blasts you in the face with powerful women. Something I have also liked about Motherland: Fort Salem is seeing our heroines deal with the trauma of what they had gone through. While not always easy to watch, it says something about the good writing on it. I wonder how they will address the toll this past season must have taken on all of them.