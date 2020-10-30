Pac Returns to AEW; Cody Rhodes Turning Nightmare Family Into Cult?

It looks like AEW star Pac will make his long-awaited return to the company next week. Pac has been absent from AEW since the pandemic started, but we're finally going to hear from The Bastard on the post-Election Day episode of Dynamite next Wednesday, November 4th. AEW revealed the news on Twitter, tweeting, "After months of silence in isolation, we'll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite! Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans http://AEWplus.com by @FiteTV" And they posted this cool graphic too:

In other AEW news, what is going on with the Nightmare family? At first, the group was a relatively small collection of AEW talent in the close orbit of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, but suddenly, the group is expanding. Cody announced on Twitter that Billy Gunn and his large adult son, The Gunn Club, have officially joined the Nightmare Family. Cody wrote on Twitter, "I'm thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix. Billy is an absolute legend and a world-class professional both on camera and BTS. Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork" In addition, Lee Marshall has joined the Nightmare Family too, according to the AEW EVP, who wrote, "Sky is the limit for this 22yr old prospect! He's put in the time and effort at the @NF_Training – he's ready to take the next step in his career. A winning step. He will have all the tools at his behest now. Welcome Lee Johnson! #DoTheWork"

It's unclear why Cody is expanding the Nightmare Family so rapidly, but at some point, when you start including a certain number of people in your "family," it becomes less of a club and more of a cult. And I would know because my wife Keighleyanne once joined a cult, and I had to rescue her from it. The cult met every Thursday after work at Gary's house, and Keighleyanne was always very calm whenever she'd come home from the meeting like she'd somehow gotten rid of all the tension from the week, so I knew they must have been brainwashing her or something over there. If Cody starts inviting Nightmare Family members to live with him at QT Marshall's compound in Georgia, or if they start texting with Gary all the time, it may be time to start seriously worrying. Until then, The Chadster will just hope these moves result in seeing more of everyone involved on AEW Dynamite.