Padalecki, Stone Cold, Titans & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Mar 22

I dream of rain/I dream of gardens in the desert sand/I wake in vain/I dream of love as time runs through my hand/I dream of fire/These dreams that tie two hearts that will never die/Near the flames/The shadows play in the shape of the man's desire/This desert rose/Whose shadow bears the secret promise/This desert flower/No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this… or the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sting for "Desert Rose" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes The CW's Walker star Jared Padalecki sharing a Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment", WWE's Kevin Owens calls out "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, HBO Max's Titans star Brenton Thwaites shares a look at the crew filing S04E01, NBC's Quantum Leap pilot welcomes Ernie Hudson, The Batman director Matt Reeves clarifies Gotham/Arkham spinoff confusion, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard wraps third & final season filming, Netflix's live-action One Piece series welcomes six more to the cast, FOX's The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy vibes Cobra Kai, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

Giveaway: Win A Copy Of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Final Season

Fear the Walking Dead S07B Teaser: Alicia & Victor Gather Their Armies

Heels Star Stephen Amell Officially Rings the Bell on Season 2 Filming

One Piece: Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino & 4 More Join Cast

RKBro Win Tag Titles on WWE Raw, But the Real Prize Was Friendship

Titans Bowl in Season 4 Opener; Brenton Thwaites Shares Crew Selfie

The Masked Singer S07 Preview: Jenny McCarthy Vibes Cobra Kai & More

Under the Banner of Heaven: Andrew Garfield Series Debuts This April

Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson

NXT Roadblock Preview: A Triple Threat Match For The NXT Title

Quantum Leap: Ernie Hudson Joins NBC Reboot Pilot Cast in Lead Role

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens' WrestleMania Invite

The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms GCPD Series On Hold, Arkham Shift

Superman & Lois: Henstridge Teases Clark Kent/Tal-Rho Dynamic Change

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Zoë Kravitz & Rosalía to SNL's Studio 8H

Kevin Owens Calls Steve Austin Out of Retirement… for Talk Show

Star Trek: Picard EP Confirms Season 3/Series Has Wrapped Filming

The Boys EP Eric Kripke Talks "Diabolical" Heart, Humor & Homelander

The Three-Body Problem: Sci-Fi Adapt Has GOT Spiritual Successor Goals

And here's a rundown of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including FOX's Bob's Burgers and The Great North:

The Great North Season 2 E13 Review: Paper Crafts & Keanu Reeves

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 13 Review: We Can't All Be Schmitty

