NXT Roadblock Preview: A Triple Threat Match For The NXT Title

Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa have been battling it out for weeks over who will get to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT title next. The Champ finally had enough last week and declared he would take them both on at the same time in a Triple Threat Match, which brings us to tonight, live on the USA Network, we will find out who will be walking into Stand & Deliver as the Champion.

With such a big main event match this far out from Stand & Deliver, it makes you wonder what they have planned for their big WrestleMania weekend show? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker doesn't care about the odds and will take on both Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa at the same time in a fight for the title. After repeated attacks and trading pinfalls, The Blackheart and The Showoff argued over who had the right to challenge Breakker first. The NXT Champion, however, intervened and said that he would take on both. With the odds stacked against the NXT Champion, can Breakker keep his promise to walk into NXT Stand & Deliver still holding the title? Will Ziggler capture one of the last titles he has yet to obtain? Can Ciampa become the second three-time NXT Champion? Tune in Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

On top of the Threat Match, tonight we'll also see Imperium defend the Tag Team Championship against the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, The Creed Brothers, while LA Knight will face Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Roadblock tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.