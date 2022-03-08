Fear the Walking Dead S07B Teaser: Alicia & Victor Gather Their Armies

We're going to give serious props to AMC and the folks behind "The Walking Dead" for realizing when they have a good thing going. As if announcing the NYC-set, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring spinoff series Isle of the Dead wasn't big enough, they also dropped a massive set of preview images for this weekend's chapter of The Walking Dead Season 11 that seems to confirm a popular fan theory involving the Commonwealth's Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and Alexandria. As great as both of those were (and yeah, they were great), it wouldn't be the same if we didn't have a little something from Fear the Walking Dead. Well, that's what we got on Tuesday evening in the form of a new teaser focusing on the escalating wat between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor (Colman Domingo) as the battle for the Tower gets underway- and Kim Dickens's Madison ready to make her return at some point this season.

With the original spinoff series set to return for the second half of Season 7 on April 17, here's a look at the latest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, set for April 17 with a double-episode season return set (and with episodes available a week earlier on AMC+):

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.