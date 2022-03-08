"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens' WrestleMania Invite

We've heard all of the rumors and speculation over the past month and we've seen those rumors evolve as time went on. It all boiled down to one question: would he or won't he? Well, we now have an answer and it's a mixed one. One of the biggest WrestleMania rumors has involved "Stone Cold" Steve Austin having some kind of confrontation with Kevin Owens, but while many had hoped or thought this would be a match, it turns out it'll just be Austin appearing on a WrestleMania edition of The KO Show.

On last night's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens lamented his lack of a match at this year's WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas, and proclaimed that he would instead host the greatest episode of The KO Show in history. He considered some Texas-born legends as his guest, such as J.B.L., Booker T, and Shawn Michaels, but he ultimately settled on the biggest legend of them all, Steve Austin, and threw out an invitation to meet him in the ring at WrestleMania.

It was then announced this morning that Steve Austin would respond to Kevin Owens' invitation at noon today (a pretty nice turnaround, all things considered).

And as the clock eventually struck twelve, we did indeed hear from Steve Austin in the form of a video promo where it appears Kevin Owens is in for a rough WrestleMania weekend, as he accepted Owens' invitation and confirmed he will appear at the show.

So after all of the speculation and hoopla about Steve Austin possibly coming out of retirement for one more WrestleMania match, it turns out it'll just be another in the long list of post-retirement appearances for Austin where he shows up, stuns someone, chugs some beers, and probably gets the biggest pop of the night. And that's ok! Part of why Austin's legacy is so bulletproof is that he's the incredibly rare wrestler that hasn't come out of retirement. Losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in the final of their trilogy of WrestleMania matches was the perfect ending for his in-ring career and it's perfectly ok to leave well enough alone.

If you want to see Steve Austin at WrestleMania, it will be on night one on Saturday, April 2 exclusively on Peacock.