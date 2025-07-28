Posted in: Conventions, Events, Max, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Grillo "Was a Trooper" with Season 2 Opening Dance: Gunn

Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn and star Frank Grillo discuss Grillo's initial hesitation about the Season 2 opening dance number.

Article Summary Frank Grillo shares his initial reluctance to join the Peacemaker season 2 opening dance sequence.

James Gunn jokes about Grillo’s dancing skills, praising him as a “trooper” for embracing the challenge.

Grillo reveals he didn’t expect to dance when joining Peacemaker, but quickly got into the spirit of it.

Season 2 explores Peacemaker’s struggle with an alternate reality while facing Rick Flagg Sr.’s vendetta.

Sometimes, as an actor, you find yourself doing things you wouldn't normally be doing, and when you have the opportunity with a creative mind, much less a studio head, like James Gunn, you might be challenging yourself in ways outside your wheelhouse as Frank Grillo has found out. The actor, who already had a prominent role in the MCU as 'Captain America' villain Brock Rumlow, aka Crossbones, is now playing Rick Flagg, Sr for Gunn's new DCU. Now in a pillar-type role, Rick, the father of Rick Flagg, Jr (Joel Kinnaman), has been featured in the DC animated series Creature Commandos, the live-action Superman (2025), and one of the newer additions of the John Cena-starred series, Peacemaker. Gunn and Grillo spoke to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con about the latter taking part of the series' signature dance opening.

Peacemaker Creator James Gunn on Convincing a Reluctant Frank Grillo to Participate in the Opening Credits Dance Number

Peacemaker season one featured the principal players in Cena (Christopher Smith/Peacemaker), Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Agent Emilia Harcourt), Steve Agee (John Economos), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Annie Chang (Det. Sophie Song), Lochlyn Munro (Det Larry Fitzgibbon), Nhut Le (Judomaster), Christopher Heyerdahl (Capt. Caspar Locke), Mel Tuck (Auggie's Neighbor), and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (Keeya Adebayo) dance to Wig Wam's "Do You Wanna Taste It." Season two shifts Chris's journey as he goes from finding purpose in his superhero skin as Peacemaker to navigating through an alternate reality where everything is ideal while continuing to confront his dark past. Rick Flagg, Sr. has it out for Chris since he killed his son during the events of 'The Suicide Squad' (2021).

While the HBO Max series released new stills and trailer, they haven't released the new opening sequence. "[Frank] is a terrible dancer," Gunn says as everyone laughs. "But he was a trooper." "My knees were dying!" Grillo added. The Tulsa King star revealed he didn't know about having to participate when signing on, "I was really against it because I'm a serious actor, and I was reluctant. And little by little, I became the best dancer out of everyone." For more on how Grillo enjoyed "watching" co-star Tim Meadows, who plays A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, "suffer," and the SNL alum's comments on his own dancing, you can check out the video. Peacemaker season two, which also stars Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Anissa Matlock, Isabella Merced, Brey Noelle, and Sol Rodriguez, on August 21st on HBO Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!