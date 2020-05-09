Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Preview: Molly and Tiago's Brief Escape

Only two episodes in and Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is already putting Det. Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Det. Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) through the wringer. The last episode saw the detectives dealing with the impact of the riot while their investigation into the deaths of the Hazlett family brought them to the doorsteps of the Joyful Voices Ministry. But to get to Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé), they have to go through her mother, Adelaide Finnister (Amy Madigan). Michener and his friends also followed up on the Nazi leads, leading to horrific results; while Vega's family found themselves closer to the rising darkness than they realize. Magda (Natalie Dormer) continued manipulating Townsend (Michael Gladis), convincing him to use the officer's death to his advantage; while also whispering in Craft's (Rory Kinnear) ear to keep her plans in motion.

Which brings us to this week's "Wicked Old World", which finds Vega and Molly looking for their moment to make the world stop, even for just a moment. Michener reacts to the murders by amping up his investigation, but is his rage blinding him to a much larger and darker truth? Townsend and MagdaAlex might see their political aspirations go up in smoke, while Craft begins to learn a bit more about MagdaElsa at home and Mateo (Johnathan Nieves) continues a journey into worlds he only once imagined.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 1, episode 3 "Wicked Old World": Tiago and Molly visit Santa Monica Pier in an effort to escape their complicated lives. Livid at the murder of his friends, Lewis interrogates Brian Koenig, a young Cal-Tech student. Townsend and Alex's political agenda is jeopardized when Councilwoman Beverly Beck vows to fight them. Peter Craft discovers a dark truth when he visits Elsa at home. Mateo visits the Crimson Cat dance hall and is invited into a seductive, dangerous new world.

Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels stars Daniel Zovatto, Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Lorenza Izzo, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Rory Kinnear, Kerry Bishé, Brent Spiner, Amy Madigan, John Logan, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, Ethan Peck, Sebastian Chacon, and Lin Shaye. Original series creator John Logan and Michael Aguilar (Kidding) serve as executive producers, along with the Neal Street Productions' Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, the original series' executive producers. James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer, with Logan's Desert Wolf Productions producing. Paco Cabezas (American Gods, Deadly Class) is on board to direct the series premiere and possibly additional episodes.