Nintendo is participating in a new docu-series called Playing With Power that will look at the entire history of the mega-popular video game maker. Sean Astin will narrate the series, which will be the first time many inside the company have talked about these stories. The whole thing is written and directed by Jeremy Snead, and executive produced by Sean Astin and it will debut on Crackle on March 1st. You can see the trailer for the Nintendo series down below.

Written and directed by Jeremy Snead, executive produced by Sean Astin and featuring interviews from Wil Wheaton and Alison Haislip to Ron Judy (Co-Founder Nintendo of America), Nolan Bushnell (Co-Founder Atari), and Tom Kalinske (Former CEO Sega Of America), the docuseries covers the origins and journey of Nintendo from the 1800s until today. Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story joins the growing list of exciting new Crackle Original Series and will be available to watch for free when it makes its World Premiere on March 1, 2021 exclusively on Crackle.

Nintendo Playing With Power Synopsis

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story​peels back the curtain on the famously-secretive Japanese company that would eventually take the global videogame industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name. Narrated by Sean Astin, the electrifying story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, former Nintendo CEO Reggie Fils-Aimé, and head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

I gotta say, this is pretty exciting. Nintendo has always played things a little close to the vest, and a series like this if done right would be a fascinating watch. Some things I hope are touched on in the five episodes: Virtual Boy, why the Wii U failed, foreign versions of games, why Mario doesn't talk, and so much more. This is seriously a dream come true for us fans, and this may be the definitive documentary on them. Look for it to debut on Crackle on March 1st.