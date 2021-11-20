Poison Ivy, TWDU, Cowboy Bebop & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Nov 21

Look in the mirror/And you see how you've been taken/You won't surrender/But now your heart is breakin'/Oh oh oh/We always wish for money/We always wish for fame/We think we have the answers/Some things ain't ever gonna change (change)/It doesn't matter who you are/ It's all the same (change)/What's in your heart will never change… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to John Waite for "Change" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's Batwoman & Poison Ivy Mary, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead & The Walling Dead: World Beyond, Attack on Titan Season 4 hits this January, WWE's Sasha Banks wants revenge on Shotzi & tons more! And then we wrap things up with reviews of HBO Max's Head of the Class, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Netflix's Cowboy Bebop.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, November 20, 2021:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Premieres January 2022: Trailer

TKO & New Regency Developing TV Projects From Graphic Novel IP Library

The Walking Dead: WB & Fear the Walking Dead Preview: CRM Doubles Down

Star Wars: Ahsoka Reportedly Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Bosch: Author Michael Connelly Offers Tour of "The Dark Hours" World

The Flash Season 8 Armageddon Part 4 Overview: Bring on The Bad Guys?

Hit Row Hit Job: Why WWE Called Up A Popular NXT Act To Kill Them

Nancy Drew S03E07 Preview: Carson & Ryan Give Off "Step Brothers" Vibe

Ric Flair Continues To Destroy His Own Legacy By Blaming Others

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: What We Know About Season 15 So Far

SmackDown Preview 11/19: Sasha Banks Seeks Revenge Against Shotzi

Batwoman Season 3: Here's Your First Look at Nicole Kang as Poison Ivy

Pretty Little Liars: Lucy Hale Not Involved with "Original Sin" Series

Queer Eye: Netflix Releases Season 6 Date Announcement & Teaser

Emily In Paris Season 2 Trailer Won't Change Your Mind About The Show

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including HBO Max's Head of the Class, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and Netflix's Cowboy Bebop:

Head of the Class Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Awkward Bonding Moments

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E01 Review: The More Things Change…

Cowboy Bebop Review: Netflix Series A Wildly Entertaining Sci-Fi Noir

