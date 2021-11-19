SmackDown Preview 11/19: Sasha Banks Seeks Revenge Against Shotzi

Hey gang! It's only a couple of days until Survivor Series, but tonight is all about settling some feuds before heading to war with Raw on Sunday night in Brooklyn. Sasha Banks returned on SmackDown last week for the first time since being attacked by Shotzi (looks like the Blackheart portion of her name has been dropped now). Since the attack, we've seen an all-new vicious attitude out of Shotzi and Banks is looking to put her in her place tonight.

The grudge match between the two recent enemies is the only match announced for SmackDown tonight and here's what WWE.com has to say about it:

Several weeks ago, an unhinged Shotzi unleashed a ruthless assault on Sasha Banks, feeling that The Blueprint cost her a win against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Although the two Superstars now find themselves partners on the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series Team, they must settle their personal rivalry in a one-on-one clash. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Aside from that match, tonight's SmackDown will be the final chance for The Bloodline and The New Day to confront each other ahead of this Sunday's Survivor Series event, where SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go one-on-one with Raw's WWE Champion Big E. The two factions have been at each others' throats for weeks and each side has suffered casualties in the process. But this Sunday, it all comes down to a battle between Champions to definitively determine who is the top dog in WWE today.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roman Reigns vs. Big E – Road to Survivor Series: WWE Playlist (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnujJwhSz6s)

To catch all that action and more, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox!