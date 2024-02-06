Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Fashion, Games, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: 100 thieves, anime, apparel, Pikachu, pokemon

Pokémon, 100 Thieves Rolls Out Look at All-New Apparel Collection

Pokémon and 100 Thieves have teamed up to roll out a new apparel collection that looks to blend the franchise's world with gaming and fashion.

Highlight pieces include a 3-Layer Waterproof Jacket and a Pikachu Sherpa Pullover.

The collection features iconic Pokémon like Charizard and Venusaur in stylish designs.

Available February 10, 2024, the line blends Pokémon love with 100 Thieves' cool edge.

In an exciting collaboration, 100 Thieves, the lifestyle brand for the gaming generation, and The Pokémon Company International joined forces to create an unforgettable collection, blending the worlds of gaming, fashion, and the treasured Pokémon franchise.

Pokémon and 100 Thieves invite fans to a curated collection that captures the essence of the Pokémon brand in contemporary fashion. The collection features a range of cut-and-sew pieces by 100 Thieves, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and style. Each piece evoking the adventurous spirit of a Pokémon journey includes:

3-Layer Waterproof Nylon Jacket featuring Blastoise

Knit Cardigan featuring Charmander

Charizard Corduroy Pants

Pikachu Sherpa Pullover

Bulbasaur Technical Vest

Pikachu Varsity Jacket made by San Francisco legends Golden Bear Sportswear

Complementing these pieces are four core t-shirts, one for each of the Kanto region's first partner Pokémon in addition to Pikachu, as well as five hoodies featuring either Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, or Gengar. These garments provide all-day comfort and a bold statement of fandom and fashion.

100 Thieves ("Hundred Thieves") is the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion turned prominent Youtuber Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. The organization has teams and content creators in various esports titles, as well as a successful line of apparel. In addition to esports, 100 Thieves has a strong presence in content creation, entertainment, and lifestyle.

"The collaboration with Pokémon celebrates the beloved franchise as well as 100 Thieves' premium lifestyle apparel," says Nadeshot, Founder of 100 Thieves. "This collection is our way of blending the excitement of Pokémon with the contemporary style and performance that fans expect from 100 Thieves."

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves apparel collection will be available on February 10, 2024, at 12pm PST on the 100 Thieves website. Who doesn't love Pokémon? And who wouldn't want to wear Pokémon on their skin? You know you want to. You already collect them, so why not take it one step further?

