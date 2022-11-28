Pretty Little Liars Season 2 Headed for "Summer School": Mini-Teaser

In honor of Halloween and to follow up an earlier tease, fans of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin were treated to some news that left them wondering if Aguirre-Sacasa was revealing an upcoming special or the theme/subtitle for the second season. Well, we now know that Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is the official title of Season 2, and that's not all, because HBO Max & the streamer released a mini-teaser showing off the look of the season's title.

Now here's a look at the preview that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the social media "breadcrumbs" that got us to today (and hopefully, some more details sooner rather than later):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.