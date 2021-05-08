Pride: FX LGBTQ+History Docuseries Shares Official First Look, Key Art

A trailer has premiered for the upcoming docuseries Pride on FX, and it gives audiences a glimpse at the timeline of LGBTQ+ rights in America. Pride will have three episodes premiering on May 14th, with them viewable on FX on Hulu the following day. The trailer points out the connection between American history and the accomplishments of LGBTQ+ individuals, and how intertwined they are. The series will be six parts in total, starting with the discussion of the fight for rights and the realities of life in the 1950s. The heart of the Pride docuseries, according to executive producer Christine Vachon, is the points of view reflected and not having the history of the community feeling like homework. Six LGBTQ+ filmmakers take charge of individual episodes and in each episode a decade, from the 1950s to the 2000s. The directors of Pride are Andrew Ahn, Anthony Caronna, Cheryl Dunye, Yance Ford, Rosie Haber, Tom Kalin, and Alexander Smith.

Here's an official first look at the upcoming docuseries:

The stories featured are what light up the community today. From the upsetting FBI surveillance of the community to the "Culture Wars" of the 1990s, many important events and topics are addressed. The decades worth of documentation includes interviews with some crucial figures in LGBTQ+ history, from Audre Lorde to Bayard Rustin. The variety of footage interlaced with interview footage of creators and developers of Pride gives a poignant and key looks at everything in the trailer. Defined not only by the painful memories, the history discussed is reflected in the wins and beautiful moments the LGBTQ+ community is able to embrace when pride month arrives. Again, the first half of the docuseries premieres on FX on May 14 starting at 8 PM ET/PT. The last three parts will premiere a week from the 14th. Reflection and celebration, happy pride to the LGBTQ+ community!