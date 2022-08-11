Quake by the Lake Continues on AEW Rampage This Week

Quake by the Lake kicked off last night on AEW Dynamite, but the show isn't over yet. AEW has a lot planned for Friday's edition of AEW Rampage. How will they fit it all into a 1-hour show? AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake will feature interviews with Bryan Danielson, Hook, and Swerve in Our Glory, plus three matches: Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss, Gunn Club vs. Danhausen and Erick Redbeard, and Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Davari. You can read more of our coverage of Quake by the Lake here.

This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT

– Bryan Danielson returns

– We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

– Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

– Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

– We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

– Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari

Here's the lineup of matches and interviews announced for AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake:

And here's some relevant highlights from AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake:

The richest man in pro wrestlng, Ari Davari wants Orange Cassidy to join his #Trustbusters Orange Cassidy vs Ari Davari THIS FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWRampage

Billy Gunn is not happy with the results of last week's Dumpster Match

AEW Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on TNT this Friday night.