Queer As Folk Welcomes Guest Stars Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter & More

Peacock's highly anticipated drama series Queer As Folk, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi, and Calvin Seabrooks as guest stars. Queer As Folk will explore a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Queer As Folk comes from Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn, Executive Producer Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) will play Eric, a personal trainer. Megan (Hacks) will play Meg, an aspiring singer. Olli (Winning Time, Oppenheimer) will play George, a friend from the mall. Calvin (4400, Westworld) will play Taylor, a reluctant dinner party guest. Past guest stars announced include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner.

so, you've all heard this whisperings about the Queer As Folk Reboot, right? I am happy to announce that I worked as a technical consultant to ensure that queer disability representation was correct, hot and honest. Pretty proud of that. Just wanted to share with you. — Andrew Gurza is Disabled (@andrewgurza_) November 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"'Queer As Folk' is a transformative show, that in its past iterations, was a pioneer in representation of the LGBTQ community and we're excited to continue that legacy. Stephen Dunn brings an energy and modern lens to the series through characters we've fallen in love with. We can't wait to bring it to Peacock for viewers to enjoy this visionary and vibrant show," said Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP. Queer as Folk is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original series creator Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format. Let us know in the comments if you're excited about the series!