Ratings Wars: WWE Smackdown Grabs Win on Weekend of AEW All Out

The Chadster's life was ruined forever by the AEW All Out PPV, but he did take some pleasure in seeing Smackdown triumphant in the ratings last week. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 33 of 2021

The ratings for last Friday were delayed due to the Labor Day holiday, which The Chadster spent alone in his garage drinking White Claw Seltzers while listening to ska music on the radio of his Mazda Miata now that The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, won't speak to him due to The Chadster swearing off sex for the rest of his life because of the results of All Out. But when they finally arrived on Showbuzz Daily this afternoon, the Chadster felt a stirring in his loins for the first time since Sunday night.

WWE Smackdown saw a big uptick in the 18-49 demo last week, growing from a .59 to a .62, even despite a slight drop in overall viewers to 2.22 million. AEW, on the other hand, despite the anticipation for All Out, fell in both overall viewership and 18-49 demo, down from 722,000 overall viewers to 696,000 and down from a .34 to a .30 in 18-49. Making things even better, WWE Smackdown was the number one show on Network TV on Friday, while AEW Rampage was only 4th on cable behind college football. Now, The Chadster is known as wrestling's only completely unbiased journalist (besides Ryan Satin), but he can't help but take a little bit of pleasure in that. Okay, a lot of pleasure.

Still, it will be interesting to see how AEW performs this week now that those traitors Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho have stabbed WWE in the back by showing up in AEW. Hopefully the two-hour-long tag team match on Raw this week drew lots of viewers, but if not, we know who to blame: Danielson. And, of course, Tony Khan. Dang you, Tony Khan! Why are you doing this to The Chadster?!

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.