Raw Ratings On the Rise After Royal Rumble

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my digital quarantine party celebrating Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon! Take that, you bald-headed capitalist dog! Unfortunately, the new webcam I ordered on Amazon hasn't arrived in the mail yet, so I'm voice only on the zoom call. Haw haw haw haw! But all of that is beside the point because El Presidente is here today to tell you about the ratings for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the first episode of WrestleMania season.

Here, comrades, is what The Chadster wrote about last week's ratings:

Raw drew 1.819 million overall viewers on average across three hours this week, down slightly from last week's 1.854 million. In the 18-49 demographic, WWE once again dropped from a .60 to a .52 on average across all three hours, but still took the top spot on cable, beating out its closest competitor, Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo. The first hour of raw drew 1.904 million viewers and a .57 in 18-49. The second hour drew 1.838 million viewers with a .51 in 18-49. The third hour drew 1.716 million viewers and .47 in 18-49.

Well, this week, Raw's ratings increased, according to the numbers from Showbuzz Daily. The show drew 1.892 million viewers overall across all three hours, up from 1.819 million last week and even the prior week's 1.854 million. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw didn't do as well as it did two weeks ago, but the rating did rise from a .52 to a .57. The first hour of Raw had 1.981 million viewers and a .61 in 18-49. The third hour, which came in second place for the night, drew 1.811 million viewers and a .57 in 18-49. Finally, the second hour, which came in third place, had 1.885 million viewers and a .55 in 18-49.

The bottom line because El Presidente said so: I am kind of sad that Chad McMahon is still missing, because the little guy would have really liked the Raw ratings this week. Oh well! Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!