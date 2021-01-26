Raw Video Clips: Randy Orton's Revenge, R-Truth's Birthday, More

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, once again following up on Jude Terror's rude and disgusting Raw recap to give the lowdown on last night's episode of my favorite show to true WWE fans. Jude Terror may get off on making sarcastic jokes about WWE, but The Chadster gets off on WWE's success. And that's why The Chadster was so thrilled by last night's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Video Highlights

WWE Raw had it all last night. Singles matches that turned into tag team matches during a commercial break. Tag team matches that ended but then got restarted during the commercial break. Old men flirting with young women. Guys in masks brooding in dark rooms. Magical demon ladies nearly winning championships. Belated birthday parties. And lots more! It was a great night headlined by a title match between Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and kicked off by the return of Drew McIntyre to face off with Goldberg. Missed the show last night? No problem. The Chadster has you covered, son! Check it these video highlights from WWE Raw:

Thanks for giving WWE your video views. Nothing makes The Chadster happier than more people watching Raw. Now here's some SEO keyword-rich boilerplate text about Raw for your reading pleasure.

WWE Raw, television's longest-running weekly episodic television show, launched in 1993 and represents one half of WWE's flagship "main roster" programming along with WWE Smackdown. Raw airs weekly on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern on Monday nights. Raw is also available to stream on Hulu the day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter, which some say is actually the best way to watch it. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to catch up anyone who missed the show.