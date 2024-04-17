Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, bctv daily dispatch, beyonce, dead boy detectives, doctor who, Good Omens 3, Reacher, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taylor swift, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, wednesday, X-Men '97

Reacher vs Police Union; The Sandman/Good Omens 3: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Reacher star Alan Ritchson, The Sandman/Good Omens 3, X-Men '97, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FOX's Family Guy, USA Network's WWE Raw, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Wednesday, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Reacher's Alan Ritchson/Police Union, NBC's Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix's One Piece, Courtney Love/Beyoncé/Taylor Swift, Netflix's The Sandman/Prime Video's Good Omens 3, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Audible & Michael Connelly's The Safe Man, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 17, 2024:

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Could See Series Going Another 25 Years

WWE Raw: WWE Triumphs Despite Rhea Ripley's Tragedy

Strange New Worlds: Mount Throws Down Season 3 Gauntlet to Cosplayers

Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince Reportedly Cast as Jonathan Kent

Doctor Who: "Timeless Child" Factors Into Doctor/Ruby Dynamic: RTD

X-Men '97 Episode 6 Official Clip Foreshadows Cyclops Family Reunion?

The Umbrella Academy Final Season Brings "Closure," Answers: Min

Wednesday: Steve Buscemi Reportedly Set for Interesting Season 2 Role

Smiling Friends Season 2 Early Preview: Charlie's No Fan of Politics

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Calls Out Police Union, Pushes Back on Insults

Dead Boy Detectives: Charles Rowland, Protector & Cricket Bat-Wielder

One Piece, Vinland Saga Lead Crunchyroll's July 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup

Courtney Love's Women (But Beyoncé & Taylor Swift? Not So Much)

The Sandman S02 Looking "Astonishing"; Good Omens 3: Jan 2025 Shoot

SNL: Heidi Gardner on "Beavis and Butt-Head," Breaking Big & More

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly's New Audio Drama Stars Welliver, Quaid

