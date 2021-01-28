Relive Last Night's WWE NXT in All It's Glory With These Video Clips

Last night, WWE and USA Network aired the greatest episode of NXT in the history of our sport. But if you missed out on that monumental cultural event, never fear. WWE's most loyal wrestling reporter, The Chadster, is here to give you what you need: video highlights of last night's episode of NXT from YouTube. Yay!

Video Highlights from WWE NXT – January 27th, 2020

Last night's NXT was a good one, with three Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team matches, a couple of grudge matches, and a wild main event that saw Finn Balor team with his rival, Kyle O'Reilly, to take on NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Birch. But the show began with the tag team formerly known as The Rascalz, MSK, now rebooted with much better names and gimmicks thought up by Vince McMahon, taking on the lovable odd couple duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dane.

What's that? Oh, yes, of course The Chadster is feeling much better after last night's recap. The Chadster just had a few too many White Claw seltzer's last night is all. Water under the bridge as I drive my Mazda Miata over the bridge is what The Chadster likes to say. Watch NXT in video clips below:

The Chadster will be back later today to, hopefully, report NXT's victory over AEW Dynamite in the ratings.

