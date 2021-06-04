Rey Mysterio Attacker Mystery Featured on WWE Smackdown Tonight

Who attacked Rey Mysterio? This week on WWE Smackdown, WWE aims to find out. Conventional wisdom would dictate the attack was carried out by former Smackdown tag team champions The Dirty Dawgs, considering the attack directly preceded their title rematch and considering they gloated about it in the ring. To be fair though, that may have been the case when last week's script was written. But Vince McMahon is notorious for changing his mind, and now, the attacker is considered a mystery that will serve as the centerpiece for this week's episode of WWE Smackdown.

From WWE.com:

The table is set for the highly anticipated title showdown pitting SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio against reunited six-time titleholders The Usos. Amidst the hype, however, one important question remains unanswered: Who attacked Rey Mysterio last Friday on the blue brand? It seems highly unlikely that Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, the Mysterios' scheduled opponents that night, carried out the attack on The Ultimate Underdog during his pre-match prayer, since both Superstars were seen in the ring mere moments later. Everyone knows that any champion in WWE has a target on his back each and every week, but who stood to gain the most by carrying out such an ambush? Will they repeat their treacherous assault this week? Don't miss SmackDown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

At the front of the line of potential suspects are The Usos, who are set to challenge Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships tonight. Of course, at the rate WWE has been releasing talent lately, the attack could have been carried out by someone who no longer works for the company. You got away with it scot-free, Aleister Black!

Smackdown airs tonight at 8PM Eastern on Fox.