Rhea Ripley Asks Fans For Help In Finding Lost Gear & Title Belt

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has come on hard and fast since nearly winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble (finishing as runner-up to winner Bianca Belair) and going on to defeat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship at Wrestlemania. But even with her seemingly lacking any rookie rust to work off, she has now made something of a "rookie mistake" and has been forced to ask the public for help in remedying the situation.

The former Raw and NXT Women's Champion desperately took to her Twitter account yesterday afternoon to ask fans (specifically those from Albuquerque, New Mexico) for help in finding her travel suitcase, which she says contained all of her wrestling gear and probably more importantly, also contained her WWE Women's Tag Team Title belt.

*LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Rhea Ripley followed that initial tweet up soon after with an appeal to fans to keep an eye on any potential online selling of her missing ring gear and title belt, which unfortunately has occurred many times in the past when a wrestler has lost their gear and instead of the finder being a good samaritan and helping to return the missing items to their owner, they instead try to make a quick pay-day online.

If you see any of my gear being sold online, please send the link my way. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

While there's been no official update from Rhea Ripley or WWE (yeah, that ain't happening!) about the current state of the missing items, the current co-Women's Tag Team Champion (which she holds with Nikki A.S.H. on Raw) did seem to accept that the missing items might be gone for good in another post overnight.

While obviously, this situation is embarrassing for the young Raw star, Rhea Ripley is hardly alone in having to go public with misplacing her gear and/or a wrestling title belt.

In 2019, AEW Champion Chris Jericho was forced to ask the public for help in retrieving his lost AEW title belt, which was stolen from his car while he was at a restaurant in Florida. Police eventually recovered the belt for "Le Champion", but it's proof that something similar can even happen to a legend like Jericho, so Ripley shouldn't feel too bad going forward.