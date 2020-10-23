Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Talks Seasons 5 & 6, S05 "Heart Emmy" Ep

The Paley Center for Media's 8th annual PaleyFest NY kicks off this weekend, continuing its tradition of highlighting some of the most acclaimed and buzzworthy television shows blazing across the pop culture landscape. Sponsored by Citi and Verizon, the virtual fest features conversations with the cast and creative teams from All American (The CW), The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), the 20th Anniversary of Girlfriends (Netflix), A Million Little Things (ABC), Supernatural (The CW), and The Undoing (HBO). But since you read the headline and hit the link, we know you're here for some intel on the immediate future of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty– and the panel didn't disappoint.

Joined by voice cast members Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith), Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith), and Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith) for the nearly hour-long panel, series co-creator Dan Harmon was asked by panel moderator Mike Schneider (Senior Editor, Variety) what he could offer up about the fifth season- and it was definitely good news. After a brief pause to consider what he could and couldn't discuss (we were this close to getting a cryptic tease), Harmon admitted that he gets confused between the 5th and 6th seasons because of how far along they are with both seasons. He revealed that after the panel, he would be reviewing animatics for late-season 5 episodes while also in the middle of writing late-season 6 episodes (also joking about how he's working with two season finales at the same time).

More specifically, Harmon teased an episode during the fifth season where Morty gets into a relationship with a female character who is not Jessica. Written by Rob Schrab, Harmon says the episode is "a great little story" and even looked ahead to next year's Emmys: "My Emmy's going to that one." Though jokingly not looking to curse the show's two-year run at the top of Emmys animation, Harmon wanted to clarify that he actually means his "heart Emmy" (so disregard the stuff that came before it, Emmy voters).

In the following preview for the fifth season released earlier this year, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus?

To check out what else the team from the uber-popular Adult Swim series had to say about working during COVID times (wasn't all bad), how the characters have evolved over four seasons, and more (yes, there will be Snake Jazz)- or any of the other show being spotlighted at PaleyFest NY – head on over to the Paley Channel on Yahoo! Entertainment starting Friday, October 23, at 8 pm EST by clicking here.